Former CEO of Wendy's Supply Chain Cooperative, John Inwright, Joins KCooper Brands, Inc. Board of Directors

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / KCooper Brands, Inc., a leader in the Rigid Packaging and Nonwoven Substrate markets, is thrilled to announce the appointment of John Inwright to its Board of Directors. This strategic appointment underscores the company's commitment to advancing its Performance Through Technology Platform while fostering innovation and sustainability.

John Inwright's executive expertise spans supply chain, procurement, distribution, and operations. John led Wendy's Quality Supply Chain Cooperative as CEO, overseeing $4 billion in annual spend. Prior to QSCC, John served as Executive Vice President at Nice-Pak/PDI, Chief Procurement Officer at U.S. Foodservice, and Senior Vice President at Unified Foodservice Purchasing Co-op, LLC, managing interests for major franchises like KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell. Additionally, John has held positions on various boards, including his current role as Chairman for GS1 US and as a member of the GS1 Global Board.

George Dempsey, Chairman and CEO of KCooper Brands, remarked, "John's appointment signifies the caliber of expertise and real-world experience we are integrating into our leadership team. His extensive knowledge in supply chain, distribution, and procurement and strong relationships with industry leaders will be instrumental as we fine-tune our company strategy, spearhead market expansion, and continue our pursuit of innovation and growth."

KCooper Brands' commitment to redefining markets extends across its four divisions, emphasizing the company's holistic approach to market strategy, innovation, and expansion through its Performance Through Technology Platform. With John Inwright's addition, the company aims to harness his comprehensive market knowledge and industry connections to solidify its leadership in the market and further expand its goods and services offering. Through the addition of leaders like John, KCooper Brands is primed to usher in a new era of excellence and innovation.

About KCooper Brands, Inc.

Founded in 2016 by George and Kathi Dempsey, KCooper Brands, Inc. stands at the forefront of providing innovative solutions in the rigid packaging, nonwoven substrate, e-commerce, and marketing sectors. With a customer-centric approach, the company offers a broad range of opportunities through its four business units-Dempsey International Packaging, KCooper Substrate, Raptor Packaging, and KC Media-all unified under its unique Performance Through Technology Platform. Visit www.kcooperbrands.com to learn more.

