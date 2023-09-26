Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.09.2023
WKN: 852552 | ISIN: US1667641005
ACCESSWIRE
26.09.2023 | 18:26
Albertsons Companies: Albertsons Boise Open Presented by Chevron Donates More Than $3 Million to Charity Setting Korn Ferry Tour Record

The 2023 Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron raised a record-breaking $3 million to support local Idaho charities.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / In front of 800 tournament sponsors, local media partners and special guests, Albertsons and Chevron executives announced a record-breaking charity donation of more than $3 million during the Hershey Company Pro-Am Dinner at the Boise Centre. The donation is the largest by any event in the 34-year history of the Korn Ferry Tour and takes the 34-year charity donation total for the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron to nearly $36 million.

"Thanks to the amazing support of Albertsons, Chevron, our treasured sponsors, the great fans of Boise and our 800 hard-working volunteers, we are thrilled to announce this record-breaking contribution to deserving charities," said Jeff Sanders, CEO of Jeff Sanders Entertainment, the event's management company.

The Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron, which took place August 24-26, is the first event of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals, featuring the top 156 Korn Ferry Tour players as they compete to earn their PGA TOUR cards for the 2023-2024 PGA TOUR season. For more information, please visit www.AlbertsonsBoiseOpen.com.

The 2023 Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron raised a record-breaking $3 million to support local Idaho charities.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/787512/albertsons-boise-open-presented-by-chevron-donates-more-than-3-million-to-charity-setting-korn-ferry-tour-record

