Aflac Incorporated: Kickoff for a Cause

Calvin "Megatron" Johnson delivers My Special Aflac Ducks® to patients at Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / Aflac Incorporated

Originally published on Aflac Newsroom

To kick off National Childhood Cancer Awareness and National Sickle Cell Awareness Month on Sept. 1, NFL Hall of Fame receiver Calvin "Megatron" Johnson, along with Aflac U.S. President Virgil Miller, visited with children, families and health care providers at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. Johnson also made a few special deliveries, giving My Special Aflac Ducks to several patients who are dealing with cancer and sickle cell disease.

My Special Aflac Duck is a robotic, comforting duck that helps children 3 and over cope with cancer or blood disorders like sickle cell disease. It is a cherished companion that brings joy and comfort to children with cancer and sickle cell disease and their families. It uses medical play, realistic motions, and emulates emotions to interact with and provide comfort to children as they navigate their cancer or sickle cell disease journey.

As part of Aflac's commitment to children and families facing pediatric cancer and blood disorders that extends over 28 years and $170 million, this innovation was created following extensive research spanning over 18 months, involving children, families and health care professionals. To date, Aflac has given more than 24,000 My Special Aflac Ducks to children with cancer or sickle cell in the United States, Japan and Northern Ireland.

Learn more about Aflac's commitment to children with cancer and blood disorders at AflacChildhoodCancer.org.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Aflac Incorporated on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Aflac Incorporated
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aflac-incorporated
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Aflac Incorporated

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/787514/kickoff-for-a-cause

