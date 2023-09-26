DJ BILENDI: Bilendi now provides innovative solutions to interview niche audiences worldwide

BILENDI BILENDI: Bilendi now provides innovative solutions to interview niche audiences worldwide 26-Sep-2023 / 17:57 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bilendi now provides innovative solutions to interview niche audiences worldwide -- Access to niche targets worldwide especially via social media sampling -- Built on more than 20 years of true market research expertise Paris, September 26, 2023 - Bilendi, a European leader in research technology and data known for offering high-qualitative, internally managed online access panels in 13 European countries and related services. By providing access to niche targets, Bilendi now completes its offering and is now able to target even the most specific audiences. Access to niche targets worldwide via social media sampling Bilendi launches a new offer "Niche Sampling" based on thousands of targeting criteria, Bilendi is now able to provide access to even the most specific target groups, such as geo-located targets, passengers on specific public transports, patients with rare diseases, consumers of luxury brands or other specific products, sports or niche activities, B2B targets. - in Europe and all over the world. The participant's intrinsic motivation to share their opinion on topics they care about leads to reliable and authentic answers. Built on more than 20 years of true market research expertise Bilendi is today one of the leading providers of online market research services in Europe and looks back on over 20 years of experience. Continuously conducting research on research and investing in latest technologies are at the core of Bilendi's strategy. Even with the best portfolio of proprietary panels in Europe, it is not feasible to reach out to very specific audiences, as they represent only a very small proportion of the population. Many customers have requested to question these targets, but with the Bilendi recognised quality and expertise. After several months of testing and R&D, Niche Sampling has been launched, a solution meeting the usual high-quality standards Bilendi is known for. A customised ad hoc recruitment and questionnaires specifically adapted to social media are setting the foundation for Niche Sampling. Marc Bidou, CEO and founder of Bilendi, states: "At the core of Bilendi are our true online access panels, that are entirely managed by our internal teams. The high-quality standards that we comply with are of course also valid for our new offer Niche Sampling. Quality and transparency are key to us, no matter which methodology is used. Bilendi already provides a large coverage in terms of countries, a wide range of quantitative and qualitative methodologies as well as an interactive platform powered by AI, Bilendi Discuss. With Niche Sampling, we are now able to extend our sampling opportunities even further and can deploy our competencies not only via our proprietary panels, but also via social media sampling." Next publication: Q3 2023 sales: November 8, 2023 (after market close) About Bilendi At a time when the volume, variety and speed of data transmitted and exchanged are increasing exponentially, Bilendi provides an innovative technological response to data collection, management and enhancement. Bilendi is thus positioned at the heart of data collection for two market segments: Technologies & Services for Market Research and Technologies & Services for Customer Engagement and Loyalty. The Group has an international reach, with operations in 13 countries: France, the UK, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Morocco, Mauritius Island. The Group has also business activity in Austria and Norway. In 2021, Bilendi takes another major step in its development with the acquisition of Respondi, making it one of Europe's leading players in market research technology and data. In 2023, Bilendi launches Bilendi Discuss, an innovative new platform integrating AI functionalities, based on ChatGPT - a further demonstration of the Group's ability to position itself at the forefront of its market by offering its customers today's most advanced technologies and services. Bilendi posted sales of EUR61.5 million in 2022, up +39.5%, of which +6.3% on a pro-forma basis. The group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. ISIN code: FR0004174233 - Mnemo code: ALBLD - PEA PME eligible. www.bilendi.com Contacts BILENDI Marc Bidou - Chairman and CEO Phone: +331 44 88 60 30 m.bidou@bilendi.com ACTIFIN Analysts & Investors Relations Press Relations Nicolas Lin/ Alexandre Commerot Isabelle Dray nlin/acommerot@actifin.fr idray@actifin.fr Phone: +331 56 88 11 11 Phone: +331 56 88 11 29

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Bilendi now provides innovative solutions to interview niche audiences worldwide

=---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: BILENDI 4 rue de Ventadour 75001 PARIS France E-mail: contact.fr@bilendi.com Internet: www.bilendi.com ISIN: FR0004174233 Euronext Ticker: ALBLD AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1734989 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1734989 26-Sep-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1734989&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 26, 2023 11:57 ET (15:57 GMT)