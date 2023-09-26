Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Großer Schritt auf dem 137,6 Mrd.-Markt: Sensationelle mRNA-Studie! Mehr Antikörper, mehr Rendite?!
WKN: A0LD76 | ISIN: FR0004174233 | Ticker-Symbol: 830
Frankfurt
26.09.23
08:02 Uhr
15,280 Euro
-0,180
-1,16 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BILENDI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BILENDI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,24015,76020:00
Dow Jones News
26.09.2023 | 18:28
224 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

BILENDI: Bilendi now provides innovative solutions to interview niche audiences worldwide

DJ BILENDI: Bilendi now provides innovative solutions to interview niche audiences worldwide 

BILENDI 
BILENDI: Bilendi now provides innovative solutions to interview niche audiences worldwide 
26-Sep-2023 / 17:57 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Bilendi now provides innovative solutions to interview 
niche audiences worldwide 
 
   -- Access to niche targets worldwide especially via social media sampling 
   -- Built on more than 20 years of true market research expertise 
 
Paris, September 26, 2023 - Bilendi, a European leader in research technology and data known for offering 
high-qualitative, internally managed online access panels in 13 European countries and related services. By providing 
access to niche targets, Bilendi now completes its offering and is now able to target even the most specific audiences. 
 
Access to niche targets worldwide via social media sampling 
Bilendi launches a new offer "Niche Sampling" based on thousands of targeting criteria, Bilendi is now able to provide 
access to even the most specific target groups, such as geo-located targets, passengers on specific public transports, 
patients with rare diseases, consumers of luxury brands or other specific products, sports or niche activities, B2B 
targets. - in Europe and all over the world. The participant's intrinsic motivation to share their opinion on topics 
they care about leads to reliable and authentic answers. 
 
Built on more than 20 years of true market research expertise 
Bilendi is today one of the leading providers of online market research services in Europe and looks back on over 20 
years of experience. Continuously conducting research on research and investing in latest technologies are at the core 
of Bilendi's strategy. 
Even with the best portfolio of proprietary panels in Europe, it is not feasible to reach out to very specific 
audiences, as they represent only a very small proportion of the population. Many customers have requested to question 
these targets, but with the Bilendi recognised quality and expertise. 
After several months of testing and R&D, Niche Sampling has been launched, a solution meeting the usual high-quality 
standards Bilendi is known for. A customised ad hoc recruitment and questionnaires specifically adapted to social media 
are setting the foundation for Niche Sampling. 
 
Marc Bidou, CEO and founder of Bilendi, states: 
"At the core of Bilendi are our true online access panels, that are entirely managed by our internal teams. The 
high-quality standards that we comply with are of course also valid for our new offer Niche Sampling. Quality and 
transparency are key to us, no matter which methodology is used. Bilendi already provides a large coverage in terms of 
countries, a wide range of quantitative and qualitative methodologies as well as an interactive platform powered by AI, 
Bilendi Discuss. With Niche Sampling, we are now able to extend our sampling opportunities even further and can deploy 
our competencies not only via our proprietary panels, but also via social media sampling." 
 
Next publication: Q3 2023 sales: November 8, 2023 (after market close) 
 
About Bilendi 
At a time when the volume, variety and speed of data transmitted and exchanged are increasing exponentially, Bilendi 
provides an innovative technological response to data collection, management and enhancement. Bilendi is thus 
positioned at the heart of data collection for two market segments: Technologies & Services for Market Research and 
Technologies & Services for Customer Engagement and Loyalty. 
 
The Group has an international reach, with operations in 13 countries: France, the UK, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Spain, 
Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Morocco, Mauritius Island. The Group has also business activity 
in Austria and Norway. 
 
In 2021, Bilendi takes another major step in its development with the acquisition of Respondi, making it one of 
Europe's leading players in market research technology and data. In 2023, Bilendi launches Bilendi Discuss, an 
innovative new platform integrating AI functionalities, based on ChatGPT - a further demonstration of the Group's 
ability to position itself at the forefront of its market by offering its customers today's most advanced technologies 
and services. 
 
Bilendi posted sales of EUR61.5 million in 2022, up +39.5%, of which +6.3% on a pro-forma basis. 
The group is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. 
 
ISIN code: FR0004174233 - Mnemo code: ALBLD - PEA PME eligible. 
 
 
www.bilendi.com 
 
 
 
Contacts 
 
BILENDI 
Marc Bidou - Chairman and CEO 
Phone: +331 44 88 60 30 
m.bidou@bilendi.com 
 
ACTIFIN 
Analysts & Investors Relations     Press Relations 
 Nicolas Lin/ Alexandre Commerot   Isabelle Dray 
 nlin/acommerot@actifin.fr      idray@actifin.fr 
Phone: +331 56 88 11 11        Phone: +331 56 88 11 29

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Bilendi now provides innovative solutions to interview niche audiences worldwide 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     BILENDI 
         4 rue de Ventadour 
         75001 PARIS 
         France 
E-mail:     contact.fr@bilendi.com 
Internet:    www.bilendi.com 
ISIN:      FR0004174233 
Euronext Ticker: ALBLD 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1734989 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1734989 26-Sep-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1734989&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 26, 2023 11:57 ET (15:57 GMT)

