Following its previous press release on August 23, 2023, FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT (FR0012419307 ALFOC) today presents an update on the execution of its release program to the end of September.

Atlas Fallen, launched on August 10, has real and indisputable qualities, such as a rich combat system and a unique fantasy universe for a memorable experience. However, analysis of press and player feedbacks points to weaknesses in the first hour of play.

Our teams are already engaged in bug fixing and performance improvements, giving rise to regular updates between now and the end of March 2024. An improved version of Atlas Fallen will then enrich the experience offered to our players in the first half of 2024/25.

With this plan, which will not involve any significant investment, FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT aims to recoup its investment in the game.

Between now and the end of the fiscal year, two major releases are scheduled:

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden , new franchise co-owned with DON'T NOD, an independent video game publisher and development studio

, new franchise co-owned with DON'T NOD, an independent video game publisher and development studio Space Marine 2, based on an iconic license and developed by SABER Interactive

Originally scheduled for November 7, 2023, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden will be released on February 13, 2024 at the same time on PC, Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Oskar Guilbert, CEO of DON'T NOD, and John Bert, Managing Director of FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT, jointly declare: "We have decided to postpone the release of this new franchise by three months, as the market is experiencing an intense release cycle for AAA titles on PC and consoles at the end of the year. We are convinced that a commercial release of Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden during a less saturated period will give it the attention it deserves."

Beyond these announcements, FOCUS ENTERTAINEMENT reaffirms its confidence, backed by an ambitious release program announced in June, with 46 games (24 of which are fully owned or co-owned) planned over the next three years. This confidence is bolstered by the critical and commercial successes of the past 18 months, with 6 successive games (A Plague Tale: Requiem, Evil West, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, Atomic Heart, Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, and Aliens: Dark Descent).

Fabrice Larue, CEO of FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT, comments: "Today, the Group confirms its strategic ambitions and focuses on delivering its line-up. We are reaffirming our strategy of moving up the value chain thanks to the strength of a model based on two pillars: developer and publisher

About FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT

FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT is one of Europe's leading video game publishers and developers. As a publisher of strong brands such as A Plague Tale, Atomic Heart, Evil West, The Surge, and SnowRunner, its vocation is to support leading French and international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their projects. FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT generates 95% of its sales internationally. The Group generated revenues of €194.1 million in 2022/23.

For additional information, visit www.focusent.com

