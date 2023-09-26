Nurraysa Global SDN BHD Revolutionizes Wuduk Cosmetics Products with the Launch of Nurraysa Home Centre Under the Leadership of Nur Aini Zolkepeli

KUANTAN, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / Nurraysa Global SDN BHD, a cosmetics provider in Malaysia, is set to transform the beauty and health industry with the introduction of their groundbreaking initiative, Nurraysa Home Centre. This program is designed to bring customers closer to their products by establishing a network of Home Centers throughout Malaysia and beyond.

By sourcing natural ingredients for its products, Nurraysa Global SDN BHD has prioritized the well-being of its customers by offering products that are free from harmful side effects. This dedication to quality has brought Nurraysa a good name in the cosmetics industry.

Today, Nurraysa boasts over 4,000 agents and stockists, generating monthly sales exceeding RM1 million. The brand has expanded its product range to include cosmetics and skincare products, all formulated with natural ingredients and free from silicon. Nurraysa's success under the leadership of Nur Aini Zolkpeli has propelled it to the forefront of the cosmetics industry.

One of Nurraysa Global SDN BHD's features is its profound impact on families worldwide. The company has transformed lives by providing business networking platforms, offering individuals the opportunity to build successful enterprises. Nurraysa leverages its social media platform consistently to introduce products and showcase its recruitment plans.

Nur Aini Zolkepeli, the entrepreneur behind Nurraysa, began her journey as a housewife. She started her entrepreneurial career by selling seaweed on Facebook, and when the seaweed market faced challenges, she transitioned into creating seaweed soap, particularly Collagen Soap. Despite financial hurdles, Nur Aini achieved success through her daily acts of charity and unwavering determination.

Currently, Nurraysa has set an ambitious target to establish 1,000 Home Centers, and they are well on their way to achieving this goal, with over 700 Home Centers already in operation. Nurraysa Global SDN BHD business continues to evolve, innovate, and enrich the lives of people through its commitment to quality, natural ingredients, and empowering business opportunities.

For more exciting developments as Nurraysa reshapes the future of beauty and health products, please visit their website.

About Nurraysa Global SDN BHD:

Nurraysa Global SDN BHD is a cosmetics provider in Malaysia, dedicated to offering beauty products formulated with natural ingredients. With a commitment to customer well-being and a network of over 4,000 agents and stockists, Nurraysa is transforming the wuduk cosmetics industry. Under the leadership of Nur Aini Zolkepeli, the company is on a path of remarkable growth and expansion, with plans for Nurraysa Global 2027.

About the Leadership - Nur Aini Zolkepeli:

Nur Aini Zolkepeli is an inspiring entrepreneur who went from being a housewife to a millionaire by age 23. She started her entrepreneurial journey with a modest investment of RM500 borrowed from her husband, selling seaweed on Facebook. When the seaweed market declined, she transitioned to making seaweed soap after learning the process from someone. She faced financial challenges but found success by practicing daily charity.

Nur Aini's journey is a symbol of empowerment for women, particularly housewives, encouraging them to become entrepreneurs and make a significant impact. Her story demonstrates that age, gender, or background should not limit one's entrepreneurial success. She is also committed to social responsibility and giving back to the community.

