Glewee Unveils Free Influencer Marketing Starter-Level Account Option

Glewee Breaks Down Barriers and Increases Accessibility to Influencer Marketing for Small and Midsize Businesses with Latest Launch

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / Glewee, the easiest and fastest all-in-one influencer marketing platform for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), announced today it now offers a starter-level version that empowers SMBs to create and execute customizable campaigns within Glewee's easy-to-use interface with no monthly platform fee. Brands are only responsible for the costs of their selected influencers and creators.

"Following Glewee's launch in 2021, we built enhanced features and functionality into our platform at a rapid pace," said Christian Brown, cofounder and chief marketing officer. "Concurrently, we saw tremendous growth in our base of influencers/creators as well as the base of brands and the number of campaigns. This gave us a lot of data to crunch. Most importantly, brands saw exciting results and our analysis made it even clearer that influencer and content marketing should be considered essential parts of brands' marketing mix from this point forward."



According to Influencer Marketing Hub's State of Influencer Marketing 2023: Benchmark Report, influencer marketing has grown to a $21.1 billion industry, which represents a whopping 29% increase from $16.4 billion in 2022. Additionally, more than 82% of marketers in Influencer Marketing Hub's research say they will include specific budget line items for influencer marketing from now forward.

"While we knew the industry growth statistics, seeing our platform's tremendous growth in both the number of campaigns and the results achieved expanded our thinking. It became clear that we could make an incredible impact on the entire industry by democratizing access to Glewee's platform," said Dylan Duke, founder and chief executive officer.

As a result, the Glewee team committed to a Big Idea: offering a free, starter-level version that enables every SMB to launch influencer marketing campaigns easily and quickly.

Starter-Level Account Benefits

After SMBs have created their free starter-level account, they will have unlimited access to Glewee's self-service web-based platform, where they can:

Create customizable influencer marketing campaigns

Identify, select and hire pre-vetted qualified influencers and creators

Create and execute contractual agreements

Chat one-on-one with the influencers and creators

View and edit campaign workflows

Review and approve creator/influencer-generated content

Transact through a secure payment portal to issue influencer/creator payments

Access necessary tax forms

View and download in-depth campaign data reporting and analytics

Glewee's latest launch opens the influence marketing door for SMBs. Glewee's freemium approach enables SMBs of all sizes to explore influencer marketing without financial barriers and connect with influencers, access essential features and dip their toes into the world of influencer marketing. Brands needing access to more functionality, including enhanced audience insights and content library, may opt for one of Glewee's paid versions.

Duke concluded, "Simply put, we know influencer marketing works. Our data absolutely proves Glewee works. We steadfastly believe that every SMB should have access to a barrier free, easy-to-use step-by-step platform to execute integrated marketing campaigns by harnessing the benefits of influencer marketing. And, now, we have made it possible."

For more information on Glewee or to create a free starter-level account, please visit glewee.com. Or, visit Glewee's YouTube Channel for helpful tutorials. Creators and influencers who want to join the opt-in Glewee creator community should visit the App Store or Google Play, download the Glewee app and apply.

ABOUT GLEWEE

Glewee, the easiest and fastest all-in-one influencer marketing platform, is changing how agencies and small and midsize businesses (SMBs) do influencer marketing. By offering the most reliable opt-in creator marketing platform, Glewee makes it possible for SMBs and creators to connect, collaborate and execute influencer marketing campaigns through social media to drive sales and reach new audiences. Glewee makes it seamless to find influencers for your brand. Glewee's self-service web-based platform and iOS creator app connect brand marketers and advertisers with thousands of pre-vetted authenticated influencers that collectively bring more than 2.5B net social media followers to the table. Through its cloud computing platform, Glewee guarantees that brands will be matched with the best-fit creator team every time, often within minutes of launching a campaign. Glewee's intuitive in-app experience enables brands and creators to communicate one-on-one and create real-time authentic relationships. Glewee's smart step-by-step process makes it easier than ever for brands to execute compliant end-to-end content marketing campaigns, making it the most efficient content generation platform on the market. Brands and agencies can create an account on Glewee's influencer marketing platform at?app.glewee.io. ?Content creators can download the Glewee app at the Apple App Store?or?Google Play. For more information on Glewee, please visit our website at?glewee.com.

