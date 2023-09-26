Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.09.2023
Großer Schritt auf dem 137,6 Mrd.-Markt: Sensationelle mRNA-Studie! Mehr Antikörper, mehr Rendite?!
Dow Jones News
26.09.2023 | 20:31
Hydranet Launches Layer 3 DEX: A Game Changer for Trustless Cross-Chain Trading

Hydranet 
26-Sep-2023 / 20:00 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
NEWS RELEASE BY HYDRANET 
Berlin, Germany | September 25, 2023 09:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time 
 
 Hydranet, known for its expertise in off-chain trading, just released the Hydranet DEX, a Layer 3 trading platform 
that integrates multiple off-chain protocols to enable trustless, cost-effective and near-instant cross-chain trading. 
The Hydranet DEX made its official debut as a mainnet beta on September 23, 2023, following more than a year of 
dedicated development. The release signifies a major milestone in the project's history, whose future promises even 
more groundbreaking developments. 
I am really proud of us. We have evolved from a small project to a currently #700 mature DeFi project with a great 2023 
/24 roadmap ahead. - Joe Park, project manager of Hydranet 
Hydranet presents their DEX as a Layer 3 trading platform that connects the Bitcoin and Ethereum ecosystems (including 
all off-chain compatible Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) networks), allowing users to trade seamlessly between them. By 
their use of off-chain protocols, such as the Lightning and Connext Vector technologies, crafted into a single solution 
that allows these protocols to interact, Hydranet has made it possible to trade between fundamentally different 
blockchains with virtually no fees, near-instantly, and, most importantly, in a trustless manner, as users will always 
retain full control of their funds. 
Off-chain protocols play a pivotal role in this solution and refer to a set of rules, specifications, and frameworks 
that define the standards and procedures for conducting transactions outside the blockchain using what is commonly 
known as state channels. Unlike on-chain transactions, which necessitate miners' confirmations, off-chain transactions 
are distinguished by their instant transaction times, minimal-to-no transaction fees, high level of privacy and 
trustless operations. These attributes make off-chain transactions particularly useful for microtransactions, frequent 
interactions, and scenarios where real-time responsiveness is crucial. 
Recognizing the benefits of off-chain protocols, Hydranet has undoubtedly taken advantage of them in creating a 
solution that will meet the long-standing demand for a cost-effective trading platform capable of bridging 
fundamentally different blockchains without compromising security, integrity, and scalability. This trading platform is 
now available as a downloadable desktop client from Hydranet's official website. 
The platform comprises a self-custodial wallet, a state channel management interface, and an order book for trading on 
its Layer 3 exchange. Trades on the exchange are secured using Hashed TimeLock Contracts (HTLC) which guarantees that 
they are completed in accordance with what is agreed upon, or not completed at all if either one of the trading parties 
attempts to manipulate the trade. Below is a video showcasing a mainnet Bitcoin to Ethereum trade using the latest 
version of the Hydranet DEX. 
 
 
The Hydranet DEX is currently hosting a set of four trading pairs to start off with: 
   -- aETH - BTC 
   -- BTC - aUSDT 
   -- HDN - aUSDT 
   -- ETH - BTC 
These trading pairs effectively bridge the Bitcoin, Ethereum and Arbitrum (denoted as 'a') blockchains and highlight 
the capabilities of the trading platform. Adding support for other trading pairs and networks is said to be as easy as 
adding a few lines of code. 
With all the excitement surrounding this new type of trading platform and how it will develop in the future, Hydranet 
emphasizes that this is only the beginning of the Hydranet DEX cross-chain future and more news is coming. 
Users can learn more about Hydranet and the Hydranet DEX at Hydranet's official website. 
Users can Join Hydranet's Discord and Twitter to stay updated on their announcements. 
About Hydranet 
 Hydranet is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization building the world's first Layer 3 off-chain decentralized 
exchange. With a commitment to trustlessness, efficiency, and scalability, their vision extends beyond the confines of 
traditional on-chain exchanges. Hydranet is active on Discord, Twitter, Telegram, Facebook, Medium, YouTube and 
Instagram. 
 
Contact Details 
 
Hydranet 
 
Nico McFinity 
 
contact@hydranet.ai 
 
Company Website 
 
https://hydranet.ai/ 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1735027 26-Sep-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1735027&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 26, 2023 14:00 ET (18:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
