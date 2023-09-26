Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Großer Schritt auf dem 137,6 Mrd.-Markt: Sensationelle mRNA-Studie! Mehr Antikörper, mehr Rendite?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
26.09.2023 | 20:34
216 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

TYRION Set To Decentralize The USD377B Digital Advertising Industry

DJ TYRION Set To Decentralize The USD377B Digital Advertising Industry 

Tyrion 
TYRION Set To Decentralize The USD377B Digital Advertising Industry 
26-Sep-2023 / 20:02 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
NEWS RELEASE BY TYRION 
Toronto, Canada | September 25, 2023 01:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time 
 
 
 TYRION, an innovative force in the realm of decentralized digital advertising, proudly announces the launch of its 
revolutionary blockchain advertising technology. This launch marks a radical shift in an aging industry that has seen 
little innovation in the past decade-and that is currently centralized and dominated by two tech behemoths. 
In the age of digital marketing, and certainly in the world of crypto and blockchain, challenges such as lack of 
transparency, data privacy concerns, ever-declining ROI, and fraud have been pervasive. Tyrion aims to revolutionize 
this space by offering a decentralized solution that addresses these challenges head-on, fostering an ecosystem of 
trust, transparency, user empowerment, and user reward. 
At the core of this platform lies the USDTYRION token, designed to seamlessly integrate and support every facet of the 
platform's operations. USDTYRION is not just another crypto token, it is the lifeblood of the new digital marketing 
paradigm-and serves as the primary mode of transaction while incentivizing active participation, ad moderation, and 
establishing credibility within the ecosystem. 
Tyrion not only aims to disrupt the digital advertising industry, but looks to improve upon the virality potential of 
advertising campaigns. Tyrion allows anyone, on any platform to be an advertiser-in essence, transforming the entire 
digital world into a potential billboard. 
Key Features of TYRION 
Social Platform Integration: Tyrion integrates with platforms like YouTube, Twitter, Discord and Telegram, bridging the 
gap between decentralized advertising and the heart of modern digital communities. 
Staking & Moderation: Token holders can stake with Ad Publishers and actively participate in ad moderation, ensuring 
quality and integrity. 
Analytics: Robust analytics tools for advertisers and Ad Publishers to track performance metrics. 
Integrated Secure Payment System: Advertisers and Ad Publishers can transact using the TYRION token, ensuring a 
consistent value flow within the ecosystem, as well as security of all transactions. 
Empowered Governance: TYRION token holders can participate in the platform's decision-making processes, ensuring it 
remains community-driven. 
Referral System & Virality: A reward-based referral system to drive platform adoption and amplify its user base. 
Deflationary Mechanism: 2% of all ad revenue is burned, making USDTYRION a deflationary token, which, coupled with 
increasing demand, fosters economic stability. 
The Tyrion team itself boasts a leadership that has been in the crypto space for over half a decade, which is an 
eternity in the blockchain industry. Tyrion's executives are a who's who of prominent entrepreneurs, innovators, and 
communications specialists-with accomplishments ranging from working on a data server for a Lunar mission, building a 
social media network alongside Intel Capital, and producing television content for major global networks. 
The team is not only bolstered by a vision but also by strategic partnerships with major marketing firms and leading 
web3 platforms. These alliances ensure that the Tyrion platform remains at the cutting edge of both advertising 
strategies and blockchain technology. 
"For too long, the digital advertising industry has been dominated by centralized entities that prioritize profits over 
transparency and user experience. With Tyrion, we're taking the power back and putting it into the hands of the 
community. Our platform stands as a testament to what's achievable when technology and vision converge," says Patrick 
Gajda, CEO of Tyrion. 
In the lead-up to this launch, TYRION has been making waves in the crypto community. The platform's roadmap showcases a 
series of advancements, with many more promising developments to come. 
As decentralized platforms become the standard in the advertising world, TYRION is set to be recognized as a pioneer 
driving this transformative shift. With its focus on trust, transparency, and community empowerment, Tyrion isn't just 
heralding the future of advertising; it's shaping it. 
Crypto news outlets and enthusiasts are encouraged to keep a close watch on Tyrion as it disrupts the digital marketing 
paradigm and offers a glimpse into the future of decentralized advertising. 
About TYRION 
 TYRION is a cutting-edge decentralized advertising platform that leverages the power of blockchain technology to bring 
transparency, trust, and efficiency to digital marketing. With its native USDTYRION token, the platform offers a plethora 
of features tailored to the needs of advertisers, publishers, and users. 
For more information: Website | Twitter (X) | USDTYRION Token 
 
 
Contact Details 
 
TYRION 
 
Cale Tompkins 
 
cale@esvelo.com 
 
Company Website 
 
https://tyrion.finance/ 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1735033 26-Sep-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1735033&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 26, 2023 14:02 ET (18:02 GMT)

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.