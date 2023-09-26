Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.09.2023
Großer Schritt auf dem 137,6 Mrd.-Markt: Sensationelle mRNA-Studie! Mehr Antikörper, mehr Rendite?!
26.09.2023 | 20:34
WAGMI Games Founder's Packs Coming Exclusively to OpenSea on September 27th

WAGMI Games 
26-Sep-2023 / 20:03 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
NEWS RELEASE BY WAGMI GAMES 
Los Angeles, California | September 26, 2023 10:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time 
 
The community-powered Web3 entertainment franchise WAGMI Games has announced the launch of the upcoming Founder's Packs 
will take place on September 27th exclusively on NFT marketplace OpenSea. 
WAGMI Games Founder's Packs was created in partnership with Gadget-Bot, the art studio behind the iconic designs in 
Transformers 4, Jurassic World, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. Each of the 10,000 Founder's Packs represents an 
unopened card pack containing a story-driven, playable character for WAGMI Defense, the first mobile game from WAGMI 
Games. The story and characters of the Founder's Packs will be integrated into the rapidly evolving and interoperable 
WAGMI Games universe. 
Players will be able to utilize and level up their characters in WAGMI Defense after unpacking their cards. Once 
opened, Founder's Packs are permanently burned and removed from circulation to make the primary collection on OpenSea 
extremely hyper-deflationary in nature. The initial number of 10,000 NFTs is expected to diminish as players open and 
burn their Founder's Packs. 
Cards will be tradeable on layer-2 marketplaces, including Immutable and Rarible, while the unopened Founder's Pack 
NFTs can be traded on the OpenSea platform. Any user who minted and unveiled a Founder's Pack will get immediate access 
to the beta release of WAGMI Defense before the mobile game's global launch. 
"We're super excited to introduce this collection of one time cards that are a testament to the excitement that is card 
collecting in WAGMI Defense. And with the evolving of these cards into new rarities the supply becomes less and less 
which makes them more unique, special and rarer over time." stated Luis Trujillo, Co-founder of WAGMI Games. 
WAGMI Games aims to bring back the excitement of opening collectible cards in digital form with the launch of Founder's 
Packs. Each pack conceals a mix of Rare, Epic, and Legendary variations of Founder's cards, and players are invited to 
assemble a complete set of all 32 Legendary card versions available. 
The Founder's Packs' launch follows WAGMI Games' partnership with OpenSea as part of WAGMI's mission to "revolutionize" 
the NFT landscape by setting new benchmarks in the realms of art, marketing, and utility. WAGMI plans to develop new 
NFT collections, including NiFe Wars comics, that will blur the lines between NFTs and digital storytelling. 
OpenSea has launched a dedicated page for WAGMI Games Founder's Packs and further details about the mint can be found 
on WAGMI Games' website. 
 
About WAGMI Games 
WAGMI Games is a pioneering Web3 transmedia entertainment franchise that aims to achieve mass adoption by seamlessly 
integrating mobile gaming, deep lore, and immersive storytelling. Our mission is to bridge the gap between the worlds 
of Web3 and Web2 by delivering an unparalleled entertainment experience and fostering a strong community of players and 
enthusiasts. 
 
Contact Details 
 
Dan Edelstein 
 
pr@marketacross.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1735037 26-Sep-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1735037&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 26, 2023 14:03 ET (18:03 GMT)

