Dienstag, 26.09.2023
Großer Schritt auf dem 137,6 Mrd.-Markt: Sensationelle mRNA-Studie! Mehr Antikörper, mehr Rendite?!
26.09.2023 | 20:37
LeveX Unleashes Next-Gen Social Trading Features, Pioneering a Cohesive Crypto Trading Ecosystem

DJ LeveX Unleashes Next-Gen Social Trading Features, Pioneering a Cohesive Crypto Trading Ecosystem 

LeveX 
LeveX Unleashes Next-Gen Social Trading Features, Pioneering a Cohesive Crypto Trading Ecosystem 
26-Sep-2023 / 20:05 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dubai, UAE, September 12th, 2023, Chainwire 
Unveiling a new era in cryptocurrency trading, LeveX brings to the fore an unprecedented integration of social trading 
into its platform, fostering a vibrant and connected trading community. Beyond this landmark feature, LeveX also offers 
a plethora of innovations, enhancing the trading experience like never before. 
LeveX: A Leading Edge in Cryptocurrency Exchanges 
At its heart, LeveX presents itself as a superior cryptocurrency exchange platform that provides a robust, fast, and 
efficient interface for trading. Users have access to a wide array of spot and derivatives pairs, including prominent 
ones like BTCUSDT, ETHUSDT, and LTCUSDT among others, creating an ample scope for diverse trading opportunities. 
Coupled with professional perpetual contracts offering up to 100x leverage, LeveX stands on par, if not ahead, of other 
leading exchanges in the crypto landscape. 
However, what sets LeveX apart is its pioneering leap beyond the conventional trading experience. The platform does not 
merely match industry standards but goes beyond to provide additional, unprecedented features. These unique offerings 
bridge the gap between trading and community engagement, leading to its next innovative feature: Social Trading. 
Social Trading Reimagined: Trading, Sharing, and Thriving Together 
LeveX introduces a revolutionary social content feed directly integrated into users' dashboards, akin to Twitter, yet 
optimized for the crypto trading ecosystem: 
   -- Transparent Trading Posts: Influential Traders can share detailed transaction information, such as pairs 
  traded, quantity, direction, price, and date. Media, videos, and specific trade IDs are shareable for seamless 
  follower interaction. 
   -- Custom Tournaments: Both platform-wide and exclusive tournaments created by Top Traders for their 
  followers, with incredible prize pools. 
   -- Custom Funds Creation: Leading traders can curate specific altcoin funds, allowing followers to view 
  details and invest directly. 
   -- Native Analytics Tools: LeveX plans to introduce analytics and data within the platform to provide equal 
  knowledge and access for all users. 
   -- Trader-Influenced Platform Choices: Recognizing the invaluable insights and preferences of its user base, 
  LeveX has integrated a voting system tied to trading volume. Users earn voting power proportionate to their trading 
  activity, allowing them a say in pivotal decisions of the platform. Whether it's casting a vote for the next 
  cryptocurrency to be listed, suggesting novel trading tools, or recommending feature implementations, traders can 
  actively shape their LeveX experience, reinforcing the community-centric approach of the platform. 
The innovation of LeveX's social trading stems from the seamless integration of its unique features. This distinct 
platform eliminates the prevalent fragmentation in the crypto trading community. It no longer requires prominent 
traders to maintain a presence across various platforms, creating a centralized hub for them to grow their following, 
share their insights, and directly engage with their followers through custom tournaments and funds. 
For users, this cohesiveness amplifies their trading experience as they are equipped with more information and choices 
than ever before. It's as simple as logging in to see what their trusted veteran trader is doing, copying a trade, or 
joining a fund or tournament - all in real time. Plus, the forthcoming analytics tools, typically available through 
separate subscriptions, will now be integrated into the platform and accessible for free. 
The cumulative effect of these innovations is a robust and inclusive platform that harmonizes social interactions and 
trading activities. LeveX thus provides a stronger edge and enhanced opportunities to its users, cultivating an 
environment where everyone has a chance to thrive. 
The LeveX VIP System and Pioneer Phase Campaign 
Distinguishing itself from the industry norm, LeveX offers a VIP System with an unprecedented 25 levels of exclusive 
rewards, allowing traders of all volumes to reap substantial benefits. The perks culminate at VIP25, where spot fees 
are waived entirely, and traders have the chance to win up to USD500,000 in a lucky draw. 
In conjunction with the VIP system, LeveX is planning a Pioneer Phase Campaign for the platform's inaugural period. The 
campaign will consist of multiple rewarding events that encourage and allow users to trade, test, and report feedback, 
generously rewarding these inaugural platform pioneers with a total of USD90,000 for their contributions. 
 1. Top Traders: A Volume-Based Leaderboard with a reward pool of USD30,000 USDT, incentivizing active traders 
  and harnessing the energy of competition to refine the platform's robustness. 
 2. Feedback Champions: An interactive program inviting users to share invaluable feedback, with a chance to 
  partake in a USD10,000 USDT lucky draw prize pool. This embodies their belief in co-creation, valuing the insights 
  from those they serve. 
 3. Bug Bounty Hunters: A reward initiative with a pool of USD50,000 USDT, targeting different aspects like 
  Spot trading, perpetuals trading, and more. It exemplifies the commitment to excellence and trust in the community 
  to help achieve it. 
Whether it's through active trading, providing valuable feedback, or identifying system bugs, LeveX recognizes and 
rewards the combined efforts that go into refining its platform. This initiative is a testament to LeveX's core vision: 
creating a collaborative trading ecosystem, where innovation is fueled by collective insights and effort. The final 
systems that will enable this campaign are under development, but users should keep a keen eye on all channels for the 
eventual announcements. 
Users are welcome to become a part of a thriving community and register now at: https://levex.com/en/register 
 
About LeveX 
LeveX is a cutting-edge cryptocurrency exchange designed to empower every trader. The platform brings together 
state-of-the-art trading tools, game-changing social trading features, and an unwavering commitment to transparency, 
fairness, and inclusivity. Born out of the frustrations experienced by traders on traditional platforms, LeveX 
redefines the crypto trading landscape by prioritizing user needs and bridging the information gap between 
professionals and everyday traders. With a strong community focus, LeveX fosters an environment "Where Traders Thrive 
Together," delivering an unmatched crypto trading experience that puts traders first. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1735041 26-Sep-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1735041&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 26, 2023 14:05 ET (18:05 GMT)

