KeyBank Partners With the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals to Advance Hispanic Homeownership

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / KeyBank and NAHREP, a member-based business trade association committed to advancing sustainable homeownership and the economic mobility of Hispanics in America, today announced plans to partner to make homeownership more accessible to Hispanics across Key's footprint. This strategic partnership is part of Key's broader commitment to enhance relationships and partnerships within the Hispanic communities and to better serve minority homeownerships.

NAHREP® is a purpose-driven trade organization that is propelled by a passionate combination of entrepreneurial spirit, cultural heritage and the advocacy of its members. With a network of over 40,000 real estate professionals nationwide, NAHREP works to be the Voice for Hispanic Real Estate® and advocate on national and state legislative issues that are critical to the mission of advancing sustainable Hispanic homeownership.

Starting this year, Key and NAHREP will work together to support the goals and objectives of reducing the barriers to homeownership for the Hispanic community. Together, they will work to:

Educate and empower real estate professionals who serve Hispanic home buyers and sellers

Advocate for public policy that supports the trade association's mission

Facilitate relationships among industry stakeholders, real estate practitioners and other housing industry professionals

In addition to the partnership, Dale Baker, President of KeyBank Home Lending, has been appointed to the Corporate Board of Governors (CBOG). The CBOG is a stakeholder group that serves as an advisory board to NAHREP's Board of Directors and the association overall. The CBOG Provides NAHREP with market intelligence, business development expertise, and policy position recommendations that provide the association with a frame of reference. The support provided by this group of stakeholders is critical in the advancement of NAHREP's mission and serves as a driving force for NAHREP's purpose.

"At KeyBank, helping all residents have equal access to homeownership is a priority. KeyBank's partnership with NAHREP is one more way the bank is making access to homeownership easier and more equitable for everyone. As part of our strategy, we are looking to enhance our capabilities to serve these communities," says Dale Baker. "We're excited for our partnership and look forward to the impact we will make for the Hispanic community."

"We are excited to partner with KeyBank. Securing financing can be a significant barrier for Hispanics, especially in this market," says Gary Acosta, CEO and cofounder of NAHREP. "Partnering with organizations like Key helps us educate others on what products and services are available to make sustainable homeownership a possibility."

Key and Baker will participate at the NAHREP National Conference, September 27-30 in Miami, FL.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $195 billion at June?30, 2023.



Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit?https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Mortgage and Home Equity Lending products offered by KeyBank are not FDIC insured or guaranteed. NMLS #399797

About NAHREP:

The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals® (NAHREP®), a nonprofit 501(c)6 trade association, is dedicated to advancing sustainable homeownership for the Hispanic community in America. NAHREP has a network of over 40,000 real estate professionals and 100 local chapters nationwide, hosting several national events per year and publishing multiple industry cornerstone reports annually and multimedia content. Join us in advocating for policies that grow sustainable Latino homeownership, read our 2023 policy priorities here.

