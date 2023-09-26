Anzeige
TRON DAO's Unwavering Drive: A Deep Dive into Builder Tours and the Finale of HackaTRON Season 5

TRON DAO's Unwavering Drive: A Deep Dive into Builder Tours and the Finale of HackaTRON Season 5 
26-Sep-2023 / 20:45 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Geneva, Switzerland | September 26, 2023 01:53 PM Eastern Daylight Time 
 
Geneva, Switzerland / September 26, 2023 - Over the recent months, TRON DAO has been at the forefront of numerous 
initiatives. The diverse events have played a pivotal role in reinforcing TRON's presence in the global blockchain 
space. As we reflect upon the recent successes, it's impossible to overlook the remarkable surge in community 
enthusiasm and participation. 
Kicking off the latter part of our TRON Builder Tour, we marked our presence at Stanford. The gathering saw an assembly 
of over 50 participants. Consisting of avid blockchain enthusiasts, innovative developers, and students. The spotlight 
was on the USD500 worth of bounties and exclusive pitching opportunities, fostered through our partnership with HTX 
Ventures, previously known as Huobi Ventures. It was at Stanford that we visualized the expansive potential of 
blockchain technology. Moving from the innovative environment at Stanford, our journey led us to Princeton University. 
Our collaboration with the Princeton Blockchain Club fostered a successful event. With nearly 100 attendees, ranging 
from students to blockchain veterans, all eager to reshape the boundaries of what's possible. A significant prize pool 
of USD8,000, combined with invaluable insights from blockchain professionals made this an unforgettable event. 
Congratulations to the projects who won: 
Web3: 
   -- 1st Place: DevChain (USD1,250) 
   -- 2nd Place: Cabby (USD1,000) 
   -- 3rd Place: Troncert (USD750) 
   -- Runner-Ups: TronXChange, print("") break, and TRON Ethereum Bridge (USD500 each) 
Artistry: 
   -- 1st Place: JustBetNFT (USD1,250) 
   -- 2nd Place: TRONDER (USD1,000) 
AI: 
   -- 1st Place: TronFusion (USD1,250) 
Our TRON Builder Tour isn't slowing down. As the winds from the Mediterranean beckon, we are gearing up for our next 
stop in Barcelona on October 3 and co-hosted with Arkham Intelligence, a platform dedicated to deanonymizing the 
blockchain. Our primary focus is to motivate every blockchain enthusiast to build. From interactive sessions to 
TRON-specific giveaways and the eagerly awaited raffles, we aim to resonate the message - blockchain's future is not on 
the horizon; it's already here. Those interested can register their attendance on our official event page. 
As the TRON Builder Tour continues to gain traction, we turn our attention to another important event currently 
happening: HackaTRON Season 5. The sheer volume of participation is evident in the nearly 3,200 project submissions 
we've already received. The collaboration with HTX Ventures and BitTorrent Chain (BTTC) for this season offers more 
than just a competitive edge. Participants can potentially tap into resources and financial backing from TRON DAO 
Ventures and HTX Ventures. There is also an impressive USD500,000* prize pool spread across five tracks. Make sure to 
submit your project before October 6 through the TRON DAO website. 
Note: All prizes are issued in USDD, not USD 
*Qualifying HackaTRON Season 5 participants are eligible to receive issuance of awards in USDD. 
These endeavors are a testament to TRON DAO's commitment to pushing the blockchain space forward. As we gear up towards 
the finish line of our TRON Builder Tour and HackaTRON Season 5, we take a moment to acknowledge our community, 
unwavering partners, and every individual who has participated in our events. 
 
About TRON DAO 
TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain 
technology and dApps. 
 
Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since 
MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized 
Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent 
years. As of August 2023, it has over 185.95 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 6.45 billion 
total transactions, and over USD15.37 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN. 
 
In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking 
USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a 
community-governed DAO. Most recently in October 2022, TRON was designated as the national blockchain for the 
Commonwealth of Dominica, which marks the first time a major public blockchain partnered with a sovereign nation to 
develop its national blockchain infrastructure. On top of the government's endorsement to issue Dominica Coin ("DMC"), 
a blockchain-based fan token to help promote Dominica's global fanfare, seven existing TRON-based tokens - TRX, BTT, 
NFT, JST, USDD, USDT, TUSD, have been granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in 
the country. 
 
 TRONNetwork | TRONDAO | Twitter | YouTube | Telegram | Discord | Reddit | GitHub | Medium | Forum 
 
Contact Details 
 
Hayward Wong 
 
press@tron.network 
 
Company Website 
 
https://trondao.org/ 
