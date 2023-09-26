Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 26.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Großer Schritt auf dem 137,6 Mrd.-Markt: Sensationelle mRNA-Studie! Mehr Antikörper, mehr Rendite?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
26.09.2023 | 21:19
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Decrypt Introduces the 1000x Loyalty Program and Destination for Financial Entertainment

DJ Decrypt Introduces the 1000x Loyalty Program and Destination for Financial Entertainment 

Decrypt 
Decrypt Introduces the 1000x Loyalty Program and Destination for Financial Entertainment 
26-Sep-2023 / 20:46 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
NEWS RELEASE BY DECRYPT 
New York, NY | September 26, 2023 02:12 PM Eastern Daylight Time 
 
 Decrypt Media Inc. has officially announced 1000x, the first loyalty program for degens. The announcement comes on the 
heels of the launch of Degen Alley, an expansion of the site's editorial coverage into new and barely explored corners 
of the crypto space. Degen Alley embraces the "degenerate" side of the crypto and gambling communities, serving as a 
place for the thrill-seekers, risk-takers, and crypto enthusiasts who live on the edge. 
 1000x is a membership community spanning the spectrum of gaming entertainment by offering exclusive access and 
discounts on sports betting, casino games, online poker, and more. The program offers two tiers of membership, each 
corresponding to different levels of perks, including discounts and preferred rates at partners like PokerGo, 
Stake.com, Action Network, and Rotowire, member-exclusive events such as poker tournaments, access to a 1000x community 
Discord, and more. 
Degen Alley is also home to "This Time Will Be Different," a podcast hosted by Reza Jafery focusing on guests from the 
degen side of the crypto space, their origin stories, and the problems that wake them up in the morning. Featuring 
guests such as Martin Shkreli, Amanda Cassatt, and Allie Eve Knox, "This Time Will Be Different" is the talk show 
counterpart to Degen Alley, featuring some of the greatest minds in the space as they share laughs, trade tales of 
barely missing generational wealth, and discuss the latest crypto disasters hitting X (the social network formerly 
known as Twitter). 
Stay up-to-date while having some fun at Degen Alley. 
Degen Alley is a gathering place and communal safe haven for degen culture, offering different avenues for members to 
share, engage, and play. Degens and crypto enthusiasts alike come for the storytelling and stay for the fun. Additional 
features found in the hub include: 
   -- AI-Powered News Exploration. Degen Alley offers an AI-powered news explorer that keeps gamblers up to 
  date on the need-to-know of the industry. 
   -- Content. The site will offer additional unique content offerings alongside "This Time Will Be Different," 
  the candid podcast focusing on degen culture. No topics or guests are off limits. 
   -- Learning. "Degen U" provides educational content to help members degen even harder. The first course, 
  Mastering NFT Trading, is available on launch and will help traders identify trends, seize the right moment to 
  trade, and weed out scams. and have fun doing it 
Degen Alley lives on the decrypt.co website and features articles, interviews, breaking news, and more. Alongside 
editorial content, the platform is supplemented by the 1000x members-only channels in Discord. 
About Decrypt Media 
 Decrypt is a next-generation media company and creative studio positioned at the intersection of emerging technology, 
alternative finance, and culture. Our day-to-day operations are powered by AI and Web3. 
Decrypt was founded in 2018 with a simple mission: to demystify the decentralized web. As the Web3 industry's impact 
has grown, so has our coverage. Today, we exist to capture compelling narratives that span technology's reach into 
every facet of life. 
We're passionate about the interplay between technology and culture. This dynamic space is filled with untold stories. 
We're here to tell them, and create a few of our own. 
Our mission is to inform about current events, educate about emerging technology, and empower those with a creative 
vision to bring it to life. 
 
Contact Details 
 
Decrypt Media 
 
Eric Chen 
 
eric@decryptmedia.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1735057 26-Sep-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1735057&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 26, 2023 14:46 ET (18:46 GMT)

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.