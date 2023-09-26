Anzeige
Huobi Global Rebrands to HTX: Embarking on a New Journey to the Next Decade

Huobi Global Rebrands to HTX: Embarking on a New Journey to the Next Decade 
26-Sep-2023 / 20:47 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
NEWS RELEASE BY HTX 
Singapore | September 26, 2023 01:56 PM Eastern Daylight Time 
HTX started as a modest venture in 2013, ascended to become the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the Chinese market 
by 2017, and eventually withdrew from Mainland China in 2021. The previous decade has witnessed the ebbs and flows of 
the global crypto industry, especially within China, and has also seen HTX experience both moments of success and 
challenges. 
As we step into a new decade, HTX initiates the next leg of its decade-long journey with a brand revamp. 
Rebranding: From Huobi to HTX 
During the TOKEN2049 event's Afterparty, jointly hosted by HTX and TRON, Justin Sun, a member of the HTX Global 
Advisory Board, made a historic announcement: Huobi's global brand is officially evolving into HTX. 
As stated by a spokesperson from HTX, the letter "H" signifies Huobi and carries forward the legacy of Huobi, while "T" 
symbolizes TRON, signifying their commitment to further develop within the TRON ecosystem. Additionally, "X" represents 
the exchange itself. Alternatively, "HT" also represents the native platform token on the exchange, known as HTX Token. 
Therefore, the name "HTX" can also be interpreted as the trading platform for HT. 
Regarding the "X", Justin Sun explained it as follows: "As a Roman numeral, X represents 10, signifying HTX's 10-year 
journey and paying tribute to our 10th anniversary. It also symbolizes a new era for the platform, which gears up to 
become something more through the synergy within the ecosystem of HTX, TRON, and Poloniex." 
The decision to undergo a rebrand was not hasty; it represents more than just a name change. It reflects HTX's 
commitment to embark on a global expansion chapter after a revitalization. With the ever-changing exchange landscape 
and the strengthening trends of globalization and decentralization in the crypto market, HTX believes a rebrand is 
paramount to achieving its mission, as highlighted by Justin Sun. 
Expanding Global Presence and Diversifying Product Offerings 
Following the rebrand, HTX will embark on a new journey to focus on "global expansion, ecosystem enrichment, wealth 
effect, and security and compliance". Specifically, this strategic plan covers two main areas: expanding its global 
reach and diversifying its product offerings to achieve global expansion in a coordinated manner. 
HTX places a strong emphasis on key regions, active exploration of potential markets, maintenance of balanced growth 
across various countries, and strategic expansion of its global reach. In this regard, Hong Kong serves as a prime 
example of this strategy. Earlier this year, HTX made significant strides in Hong Kong. In April, the HTX Night event 
was held during the Hong Kong Web3 Carnival, featuring Justin Sun as a keynote speaker. Moreover, in late May, Hong 
Kong witnessed the establishment of the pioneering crypto rating agency HKVAC, with HTX proudly becoming its inaugural 
exchange member. It's evident that HTX's presence in Hong Kong is steadily gaining momentum. 
Beyond Hong Kong, HTX continues to make significant strides in strengthening compliance efforts across various 
countries and regions, such as Gibraltar, Lithuania, Dubai, BVI, Australia, and others. HTX is diligently working to 
obtain licenses and establish compliance infrastructure in these locations. Additionally, in June, HTX's Mars Program 
ventured into uncharted territory, designed to push the boundaries of cryptocurrency adoption, even extending its reach 
to the vast realm of space. 
In tandem with its global expansion efforts, HTX is dedicated to diversifying its product offerings, introducing 
top-quality assets from various ecosystems, including Layer-1, Layer-2, and meme coin projects. Meanwhile, with 
products like PrimeVote, Flexi Max, and Shark Fin as a foundation, HTX aims to continue providing an all-encompassing 
platform covering spot trading, derivatives trading, wealth management, asset management, etc. What sets HTX apart is 
its competitive edge, well-aligned with the TRON blockchain, which hosts billions of USDT and a massive user base. This 
brings together the synergy of an exchange, public blockchain, and stablecoin, resulting in a "1+1>2" effect. 
It is also important to note the contributions HTX has made to increase the broader acceptance of cryptocurrency. Lucky 
users from the HTX Mars Program during HTX's 10th-anniversary celebrations included a multitude of prizes. The prizes 
include a chance to compete with shortlisted space candidates for a coveted USD6 million space travel, a round trip 
experience on a Gulfstream private jet, and the latest Tesla Model 3 (distributed in the form of 20,000 USDT and 20,000 
USDT in future trial bonuses). HTX aims to attract more users and bring them into the cryptocurrency realm by offering 
a variety of campaigns with attractive rewards. 
Again, HTX remains dedicated to catering to users' trading needs within the mainstream crypto ecosystem while venturing 
into emerging sectors simultaneously to discover additional wealth opportunities for its users. This approach not only 
addresses users' essential requirements in the present crypto market but also aligns with its post-rebranding vision: 
"Enabling Financial Freedom for All 8 Billion People on Earth." 
Summary 
Over a decade, the cryptocurrency industry has undergone a series of transformations, transitioning from fundamental 
concepts to the creation of foundational technologies and subsequently evolving into the refinement and advancement of 
practical applications. Throughout this remarkable journey, we have witnessed the emergence of diverse new sectors and 
projects at various stages of the cryptocurrency market's evolution. These include DeFi derivatives, Layer2 solutions, 
DIDs, GameFi, NFT liquidity, cross-chain protocols, non-custodial wallets, DAOs, and more. The cryptocurrency industry 
and its participants have consistently demonstrated their value over the period of more than ten years. 
With the ongoing innovation of business models, the maturation of products, and new narratives, the crypto market is 
well-positioned to benefit from the next significant wave of opportunities. HTX is also ready to reaffirm its position 
in this evolving landscape. 
Embracing the rebranded name HTX as its new identity, the exchange will strategically push for globalization, actively 
promote regulatory compliance and product innovation, and embark on its ambitious plan for the next decade. 
 
About HTX 
Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a crypto exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that 
span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, wallets, research, investment, incubation and other areas. HTX 
serves millions of users worldwide, with a business presence covering over 160 countries and regions across five 
continents. Its three development strategies - "global development, technology drives development, and technology for 
good" underpin its commitment to providing comprehensive services and values to global cryptocurrency enthusiasts. 
 
Contact Details 
 
Michael Wang 
 
glo-media@htx-inc.com 
 
Company Website 
 
https://www.htx.com/ 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1735059 26-Sep-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1735059&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 26, 2023 14:47 ET (18:47 GMT)

