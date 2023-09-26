The ASSEMBLY Show: The 2023 Assembly Show to Feature New Product of The Year Awards; All Attendees Are Invited to Judge in The Exhibit Hall

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / Over 220 exhibitors are displaying the latest products and services at the 11th annual ASSEMBLY Show. Fasteners, power tools, adhesives, dispensing equipment, conveyors, robots, software and, of course, automated assembly systems are among the myriad of new products on display. To help draw attention to the breadth and quality of new technologies on display, the trade show will host the 5th annual "New Product of the Year" contest at the show, and the attendees will be the judges. The trade show and conference will take place October 24-26 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL.

Twenty products have been nominated by the editors of ASSEMBLY Magazine in five categories. All attendees will be invited to visit booth #2025 to view the New Product Nominees and place their votes for their favorite new products in each category. Voting will be open throughout exhibit hall hours on Tuesday, Oct. 24, and Wednesday, Oct. 25. The winners in each category will be announced in booth #2025 on Thursday, Oct. 26, at 9:30 a.m. Detailed descriptions and images of each product can be viewed online.

Assembly Machines & Systems:

The Work Flow Director provides a simple programming environment, reliable connectivity and easy integration of non-Promess devices with Promess devices, providing a low-risk step into smart manufacturing. FlexLink Systems Inc. - The HU twin-track pallet conveyor is suitable for assembly and test processes for heavy loads. Configurable standard modules allow engineers to quickly and easily create layouts for routing, balancing, buffering and positioning pallets.

Adhesives, Dispensing & Curing:

- TA4610 is a two-part toughened acrylic adhesive for bonding low-surface-energy plastics, such as polypropylene, polyethylene and polyolefins, without the need for primer or surface treatment. United Resin Corp. - El-Cast epoxies are formulated for potting and encapsulating lithium-ion batteries. These epoxies keep batteries secure from damage caused by shock, moisture, vibration, chemicals and other elements.

Fastening Tools:

- This programmable, transducerized cordless screwdriver delivers precise torque control. Model DFT060TMZ has a torque range of 2 to 6 newton-meters. Model DFT120TMZ has a torque range of 4 to 12 newton-meters. Mountz Inc. - The EPT all-in-one transducerized cordless screwdriver has a built-in sensor that continually measures torque in real-time and feeds data back into the system. An error-proofing system helps prevent defects.

Robotics:

- The Smart Flex Effector, a new, sensor-based compensation module, gives robots and Cartesian linear systems human-like sensitivity. Processes which are difficult to manage can now be automated, optimized and monitored through simple retrofitting. Micropsi Industries GmbH - MIRAI is a new control system that enables robots to handle variance in shape, position, color and light conditions in the work space.

Factory of the Future:

Product lifecycle management (PLM) software is the single source of truth for all product data. PLM underpins the digital thread, informs other core systems such as ERP and MES, and ensures critical business processes are managed and optimized. Dori AI - Offers a full-stack, end-to-end computer vision and deep learning video analytics platform for monitoring shop-floor operations. Dori AI is a no-code platform that transforms images and videos into actionable insights.

