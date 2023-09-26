Xinhuanet North America: Twitter's 'Nanchang China' Invites Overseas Netizens on an Enchanting Virtual Journey Through Charming Nanchang

Since September 2022, Nanchang City in Jiangxi Province has launched a Twitter account, "Nanchang China," to establish an international cultural brand, "@VisitNanchang," on a major overseas social media platform.

NANCHANG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2023 / Since September 2022, Nanchang City in Jiangxi Province has launched a Twitter account, "Nanchang China," to establish an international cultural brand, "@VisitNanchang," on a major overseas social media platform. This initiative focuses on promoting Nanchang's natural beauty, cityscape, history, culture, and current events to a global audience. Through this platform, it has presented Nanchang as a welcoming city with deep-rooted cultural significance. As of now, VisitNanchang has shared over 660 posts and videos on Twitter, with a cumulative impression of nearly 20 million times and a total interaction with its subscribers of more than 284,000 times.

Visit Nanchang

"Nanchang China" in Twitter Helps Overseas Netizens Appreciate the Charm of Nanchang Online

In its efforts to keep overseas audiences informed and engaged, VisitNanchang regularly updates its feed with the latest news and events from the city. The account also strategically tailors its content to align with holidays and trending topics worldwide. Starting in March 2023, VisitNanchang has launched special thematic columns, including "Nanchang Namecard," "Nanchang Beat," "Nanchang Spring Travel Handbook," "Summer Escape Guide in Nanchang," and "Nanchang Autumn Delights."

Among those, the Nanchang Namecard" column stands out by curating the top ten cultural symbols that define Nanchang: Nanchang August 1st Uprising Memorial Hall, Bada Shanren , Wanshou Palace, Xiaoping Path, Fang Zhimin, Meiling National Scenic Area, the Tomb of the Marquis of Haihun, Shengjin Tower (Rope and Gold Pagoda), the Headquarters of the New Fourth Army, and Tengwang Pavilion. Each poster serves as an informative snapshot of Nanchang's history and culture, enriched by captivating short stories associated with these iconic sites. Furthermore, the "Nanchang Namecard" column adds a touch of emotion, humor, and wonder by weaving captivating short stories associated with these landmarks into the posters. This approach aims to deeply resonate with overseas audiences, allowing them to appreciate the profound significance of these cultural symbols within their historical context.

The "Nanchang Sync Videos" column utilize the popular video format prevalent on social media to deliver more information in a short video. This column closely follows global trends, offering enticing content such as "Nanchang Delights Collection," "Dopamine Nanchang," "Nanchang Night Scenery," and "Ancient and Modern Nanchang."

In addition, the "Nanchang Seasonal" column showcases Nanchang's cultural and tourism offerings tailored to each season. Utilizing various approaches, including electronic handbooks, travel tips, and food recommendations, it entices overseas netizens to embark on a journey to Nanchang, where they can immerse themselves in the city's natural beauty and cultural traditions.

