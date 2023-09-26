Westborough, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2023) - Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) a leading provider of application specific optical systems and high performance micro-displays for defense, enterprise, consumer and medical products, today announced it will present at the LD Micro 16th Annual "Main Event", which is being held on October 3-5, 2023.

Kopin is scheduled to present in person and webcast live on October 3rd at 3pm PT at the Luxe Sunset Blvd Hotel in Los Angeles, CA. You can listen to the webcast at Kopin Investor Presentation Webcast. Michael Murray, CEO, and Richard Sneider, CFO, will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held on October 3-5, 2023.

To receive additional information, register to attend, or schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email mary@ldmicro.com.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, industrial and consumer products. Kopin's technology portfolio includes ultra-small Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com. Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.

Contact Information

For Investor Relations

Kopin Corporation

Richard Sneider

Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer

rsneider@kopin.com

MZ Contact

Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA

MZ Group - MZ North America

KOPN@mzgroup.us

+561 489 5315

