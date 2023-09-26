Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2023) - Hillcrest Energy Technologies (CSE: HEAT) (FSE: 7HI) ("Hillcrest" or the "Company") announces revised terms of its previously announced non-brokered private placement and termination of brokered listed issuer financing exemption ("LIFE") private placement.

The Company is revising the terms of its previously announced non-brokered private placement. The Company will now be offering up to 10,500,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.40 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $4,200,000 (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.50 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. However, the Warrants will be subject to an accelerated expiry upon 30 business days' notice from the Company in the event the Common Shares trade for ten (10) consecutive trading days any time after four (4) months from closing of the Private Placement at a volume-weighted average price of at least $0.60 on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

The Company currently has commitments exceeding $1,500,000 for the Private Placement and anticipates closing the first tranche in approximately five business days.

All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day following the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company may pay a finder's fee in connection with the Private Placement to eligible arm's length finders in accordance with the policies of the CSE.

The Company will use the net proceeds of the Private Placement for technology and product development, commercialization, and general working capital.

It is the belief of management, based on a review of the trading activity since announcement of the previously announced brokered LIFE private placement, that the announcement of a financing of free-trading securities created pressure on the price of the listed securities of the Company, which ultimately resulted in the LIFE offering being unmarketable. Thus, the Company and Canaccord Genuity Corp. have terminated their engagement letter and the Company will not be proceeding with the brokered LIFE private placement as previously announced on September 11, 2023.

About Hillcrest Energy Technologies

Hillcrest Energy Technologies is a clean technology company developing high value, high performance power conversion technologies and digital control systems for next-generation powertrains and grid-connected renewable energy systems. From concept to commercialization, Hillcrest is investing in the development of energy solutions that will power a more sustainable and electrified future. Hillcrest is publicly traded on the CSE under the symbol "HEAT," on the OTCQB Venture Market as "HLRTF" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as "7HI." For more information, please visit: https://hillcrestenergy.tech/.

