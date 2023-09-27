Publication of data from novel mouse models mimicking expression of HERV-W in the central nervous system.

Data confirms that the expression of the HERV-W Env protein (W-Env) causes a neurodegenerative environment, through the fostering of demyelination and the reduction of remyelination, which may explain the long-term neurodegeneration suffered by MS patients.

The study has been published in the journal "Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America" (PNAS), resulting from a collaboration between the Heinrich-Heine University in Düsseldorf, research teams from the Universities of Zürich and Bern with GeNeuro.

The article is available for consultation at the following link: https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2308187120

Regulatory News:

GeNeuro (Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 GNRO), a biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis (MS), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and the severe neuro-psychiatric consequences of COVID-19 (post-COVID or Long-COVID), today announced, in collaboration with the Heinrich-Heine University in Düsseldorf, the publication in the leading scientific publication PNAS of results from their joint research on the role of HERV-W in MS.

In collaboration with colleagues from Switzerland and France, the Düsseldorf research team led by Prof. Patrick Küry (Department of Neurology) made important progress in understanding the complex disease mechanism by describing a direct functional connection between the release of an endogenous retrovirus and the worsening of neurodegenerative processes.

Previous studies by Prof. Patrick Küry's team were able to demonstrate a possible influence of HERV-W on neurodegeneration and on the reduction of the regeneration capacity (via oligodendroglial cells) two processes that are not addressed by approved drugs to treat MS. The new findings by this team resulted from the use of a novel mouse model that mimics the expression of HERV-W in the central nervous system (CNS).

The research has now been able to prove that W-Env is indeed involved in important MS sub-processes in vivo: damage to the white matter (myelin) and a further weakening of the already impaired regeneration capacity. In addition, the occurrence of aggressive microglial cells was confirmed and, surprisingly, the generation of neurotoxic astrocytes was revealed. This is a widespread glial cell population that is naturally involved in many physiological functions, but which, as a result of the presence of W-Env in the brain, now appears to acquire a primarily neurotoxic character.

"Our study shows that the presence of W-Env in the brains of MS patients appears to generate a toxic environment. It cannot be determined from this data whether this actually initiates the MS disease process, because the model we used is not suitable for this. However, it has now been clearly demonstrated for the first time that the W-Env increases the decay processes and disrupts the sensitive regeneration processes", said Joel Gruchot, from the Heinrich-Heine-University Düsseldorf's department of Neurology and lead author of the publication. He added that "after GeNeuro's two clinical studies with its W-Env neutralizing antibody called Temelimab, we can now explain why neurodegeneration successfully decreased in MS patients treated with Temelimab: the antibody appears to neutralize the "toxic" W-Env protein and thus prevents its activity in the CNS as well as the neurotoxic activation of microglia and astrocytes

In addition to MS, GeNeuro is also testing Temelimab in a Phase II clinical trial in Long-COVID patients, as activation of W-Env is measured in the blood of affected patients, which may explain some of the neurological deficits suffered by these patients.

About GeNeuro

GeNeuro's mission is to develop safe and effective treatments for neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, by neutralizing the causative factors encoded by HERVs, which represent 8% of human DNA.

GeNeuro is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, and has R&D facilities in Lyon, France. It has rights to 18 patent families protecting its technology.

For more information, please visit: www.geneuro.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and estimates about GeNeuro's future financial condition, results of operations, strategy, plans and performance and the markets in which it operates. These forward-looking statements and estimates can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "may," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is designed to," "may," "could," "plan," "potential," "predict," "objective," "should," or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions. They include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates are based on management's current assumptions and assessment of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that were believed to be reasonable at the time they were made but may prove to be incorrect. Events and results are difficult to predict and depend on factors beyond the Company's control. Consequently, the actual results, financial condition, performance and/or achievements of GeNeuro or the industry may differ materially from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements, forecasts and estimates. Because of these uncertainties, no representation is made as to the accuracy or correctness of such forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates speak only as of the date they are made, and GeNeuro undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

