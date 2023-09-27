Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE) will implement by 2026 a new, patented purification technology at its production site in Carling, France, to improve the site's operational efficiency and environmental footprint toward the highest standard. This investment will enable to reduce the site's CO2 emissions by 20 %, thus contributing to the Group's ambitious climate plan validated by SBTi on a 1.5°C trajectory by 2030.

The Carling facility is one of the major acrylic plants in Europe. It produces acrylic monomers used in performance coatings, adhesives, water treatment and other performance materials, that are increasingly required in electronics, electric vehicle batteries, new energies, 3D printing, as well as for home energy efficiency and living comfort improvement. Combined with the progressive introduction of bio-renewable feedstocks, this lower energy intensive technology will enable Arkema to decarbonize further its acrylic monomers, specialty resins and additives offer and reinforce the Group's position as a key partner to supply lower carbon footprint solutions in all of these markets.

"This investment at the Carling facility represents a strong and long-term commitment to support our customers in their growth and sustainability journey. After the introduction of bio-based acrylic monomers in 2022 using the mass balance approach, this new project at Carling is another key step to position Arkema as a leader in low carbon acrylic materials, and to help our customers reduce their Scope 3 emissions" saidRichard Jenkins, Senior Vice-President, Coating Solutions.

This €130 million investment in a new purification process will lead to more energy efficient and lower carbon intensive operations, optimized resources and waste management, as well as a significant reduction of solvent use, while also enabling an incremental increase in capacity. This strategic project is part of Arkema's global decarbonization capital expenditure roadmap and has been partly funded by theFrench State as part of the France 2030 program, operated by ADEME, and funded by the European Union NextGenerationEU.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become in 2024 a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions accounting for some 91% of Group sales in 2022, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around 11.5 billion in 2022, and operates in some 55 countries with 21,100 employees worldwide.

Contacts:

