InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Sept 27

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / The Company announces that on 26 September 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20 340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase: 26 September 2023 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 212,547 Lowest price paid per share: £ 60.2800 Highest price paid per share: £ 61.0800 Average price paid per share: £ 60.7153

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 165,554,597 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739);

Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 212,547 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 26 September 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 124,071 66,043 22,433 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 61.0800 £ 61.0800 £ 61.0800 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 60.3000 £ 60.2800 £ 60.2800 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 60.7236 £ 60.6983 £ 60.7196

