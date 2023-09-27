Fluke aims to take the PVA-1500HE it acquired from Solmetric to the global market. It claims the new hardware will fill a gap in the worldwide market with a U.S.-preferred tool.From pv magazine USA Fluke recently acquired Solmetric, a company that combines cutting-edge equipment with industry expertise. pv magazine USA met with Fluke's Will White at RE+ to explore the company's new high wattage, current-specific solar module I-V curve tracing hardware. At the booth, Fluke proudly displayed the PVA-1500HE, formerly Solmetric's flagship product. The presentation emphasized the 3 primary components ...

