Onapsis enhances ability to meet evolving customer needs, hiring for more than 200 roles to bolster new research and development center in Romania, along with the addition of a new engineering lead

Onapsis, the market leader in business application security and compliance, today announced a series of strategic expansion efforts, including a new product research and development center in Romania, as well as the introduction of Stefan Popa, Ph.D., MBA, as Director of Engineering and Site Leader. Collectively, these efforts enable Onapsis to better assist enterprises in tackling today's biggest threats to business applications and meet customers where they are within their unique application security journeys with product development and research expansion in the region.

With a new research and development center in Romania, Onapsis is showcasing its ongoing global commitment to engineering innovation and efficiently building the sophisticated products that major enterprises rely on for securing their business applications. Further expanding the existing state-of-the-art engineering hubs across the United States, Germany, and Argentina, the Romania center will be active in the research and development of new products in addition to the advancement of Onapsis' current portfolio. As one of the fastest growing technology and cybersecurity markets across Europe, Romania is home to a large talent pool of engineers, renowned for its quality of security researchers.

"By working intimately with business application leaders like SAP and Oracle, Onapsis has cultivated a reputation for being on the cutting edge in addressing the most significant threats to application security across the enterprise, which can only be maintained through consistently renewing our commitment to innovation and development," said Sadik Al-Abdulla, Chief Product Officer at Onapsis. "Our strategic expansion efforts embody this commitment and are a direct product of the regular dialogue we hold with our customers. Our new engineering hub will lay the groundwork for solving the next generation of application security threats."

To complement Onapsis' investments in engineering, industry veteran Stefan Popa has been brought aboard to serve as Director of Engineering and Site Leader. Based out of Romania, he will oversee the development of solutions purpose-built to combat customers' biggest needs and security gaps within the SAP, Oracle, and other business applications critical to business productivity and daily operations.

"Given the momentum that Onapsis has generated throughout the year with its new SAP strategic partnership, vulnerability discovery milestones, and more, now marks an exciting time to be joining such an accomplished team," said Popa. "Although business application threats are growing increasingly complex, our engineering teams are equipped with the resources to deliver customers with more innovative solutions more quickly."

Onapsis is also recruiting additional cybersecurity talent to support the regional expansion in Romania. With more than 200 open positions, Onapsis is hiring across all areas of the business, including product management, threat research, product/content research, global horizontal teams, and each product engineering group.

About Onapsis

Onapsis protects the business applications that run the global economy. The Onapsis Platform delivers vulnerability management, change assurance, and continuous compliance for business applications from leading vendors such as SAP, Oracle, and others. The Onapsis Platform is powered by the Onapsis Research Labs, the team responsible for the discovery and mitigation of more than 1,000 zero-day vulnerabilities in business applications.

Onapsis proudly serves hundreds of the world's leading brands, including close to 30% of the Forbes Global 100, six of the top 10 automotive companies, five of the top 10 chemical companies, four of the top 10 technology companies, and three of the top 10 oil and gas companies.

