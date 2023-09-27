Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Explodierende Umsatzzahlen! Jetzt die bevorstehende Rallye sehen und ausnutzen?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.09.2023 | 08:10
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc.: GigaDevice Launches the GD-xD-W515-EVAL Board: The All-in-One Kit for Rapid Prototyping and Development in Multiple Applications

BEIJING, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaDevice (SSE:603986), a leading provider of flash memory, 32-bit microcontrollers, sensors, and analog technology, is proud to introduce the new All-in-One kit: GD-xD-W515-Eval Board. This evaluation platform leverages various GigaDevice products, enabling customers to evaluate multiple hardware and software combinations all within one comprehensive kit.

The GD-xD-W515-EVAL Board is the first evaluation kit in the xD series, it comprises a mainboard, a fingerprint board, and an LCD board within a compact footprint. It can be powered by either a battery or the Mini-USB interface of the GD-Link programmer. Through the integration of diverse GigaDevice's high performance MCU) , SPI NOR flash), capacitive fingerprint Sensor), battery management IC), and high-performance power IC), this EVAL board delivers tailored solutions to customers across a spectrum of applications, such as smart home HMI, smart door lock, and portable device control.

Key Features:
Privacy and Security: Supports secure fingerprint recognition and data management with encryption & authentication algorithm provided by GigaDevice's fingerprint sensor and MCU.
Fast and Secure Data Access: Includes small package NOR Flash for accessing data via the QSPI interface at a clock frequency of 45MHz. Data can be encrypted/decrypted using the MCU's Cryptographic Acceleration Unit (CAU).
High Efficiency Battery Charging: Supports battery charging currents of up to 1.5A.
System Protection: Provides USB power-on and wake-up voltage monitoring as well as battery voltage and power monitoring.
Accurate Battery Power Estimation: Accurately calculates battery power using current and voltage detection, optimized by the battery power calculation algorithm.
Touch Operation: Includes a capacitive touch key controlled by the MCU's Touch Sensing Interface (TSI) for easy and quick operation.
Multiple Information Output Choices: Equipped with a flat vibration motor, multi-channel LEDs, and an LCD screen for versatile information output.
Multi-Dimensional Applications Support: Features an onboard high sensitivity MIC for MCU wake-up and a high-power port to support power-hungry components, such as heating coils.
Onboard Debug and Programming: Includes the GD-Link for on-chip debugging and MCU flash programming.

For more information please visit: www.gigadevice.com/gd-xd-w515-eval-board, and you will have a chance to order a free W515 evaluation board.

GigaDevice Media Relations:
marcom@gigadevice.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e6f5c56-6a94-4eb8-9056-2d4fc1b72194


Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.