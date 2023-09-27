Anzeige
27.09.2023 | 08:31
OTAQ Plc: Directorate Change

DJ Directorate Change 

OTAQ Plc (OTAQ) 
Directorate Change 
27-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
27 September 2023 
 
OTAQ plc 
("OTAQ", the "Company" or the "Group") 
 
Directorate Change 
 
OTAQ, the innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture, geotracking and offshore markets, announces that 
George Watt has stepped down from his position as Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee as of 20 
September 2023. 
 
George has made a significant contribution to the Company since joining the Board in March 2020, upon admission to the 
London Stock Exchange. The Board thanks George for his commitment to the Company's development. 
 
Adam Reynolds, Non-Executive Chairman, commented: "I would like to thank George for all of his work and contribution to 
OTAQ during his three years on the Board. He has been a highly valued member of our team and I know that all here at 
OTAQ will wish him well with his future endeavours." 
 
Enquiries: 
 
OTAQ PLC                      +44 (0) 1524 748028 
Adam Reynolds, Non-Executive Chairman 
Phil Newby, Chief Executive Officer 
 
Justine Dowds, Interim Chief Financial Officer 
 
Dowgate Capital Limited (AQSE Corporate Advisor & Broker) +44 (0)20 3903 7715 
David Poutney / James Serjeant 
 
Nicholas Chambers / Russell Cook 
 
Walbrook PR Limited - PR              +44 (0)20 7933 8780 
Tom Cooper / Nick Rome               07971221972 or 07748325236 
                          OTAQ@walbrookpr.com

About OTAQ

OTAQ is a highly innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture, geotracking and offshore markets. It already has a number of established products in its portfolio and is focused on further developing its presence, customer base and cross selling opportunities within core markets both organically and via acquisition.

OTAQ's aquaculture products, which include a sonar device (developed for Minnowtech LLC) to scan shrimp in ponds and water quality monitoring, are focused on maximising welfare and production yields. Additionally, the Company is developing a potentially game changing live plankton analysis product for finfish and shellfish farmers. It also continues to target opportunities in the acoustic deterrent devices market via its Sealfence product, which is used by salmon farmers, with global opportunities in Chile, Australia, Canada and Norway.

The Company is also developing high accuracy location trackers for specialist applications. Having already added clients within safety and multiple participant sport/racing applications, the Company is investigating wider market potential - including opportunities in the seafood industry.

OTAQ's offshore product range includes OceanSense subsea leak detection, Eagle IP camera systems, Lander seabed survey devices and Subsea electrical connectors and penetrators. It is targeting a number of growth opportunities in new territories and has a strong client base including Expro, Amphenol and National Oilwell Varco. The Company is also focused on the development of new products through this division, with the aim of increased cross-deployment of skills and technologies into the aquaculture arena.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BK6JQ137 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:     OTAQ 
LEI Code:   213800CZGMYB5XTUXJ52 
Sequence No.: 274067 
EQS News ID:  1734939 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1734939&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 27, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
