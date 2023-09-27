In the third week of September, European electricity markets prices fell compared to the previous week. The decline was due to lower demand and a significant increase in wind energy production in several markets, which offset increasing gas and CO2 prices. On September 25, TTF gas futures reached their highest level since early April and on September 18, Brent reached its highest settlement price since November 2022.Solar photovoltaic, thermoelectric energy production and wind energy production In the week of September 18, solar energy production decreased in almost all analyzed markets compared ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...