Mittwoch, 27.09.2023

WKN: 853226 | ISIN: JP3854600008 | Ticker-Symbol: HDM
Tradegate
26.09.23
19:18 Uhr
33,050 Euro
+0,030
+0,09 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,32033,82009:59
33,22033,77009:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ADVANCED GOLD EXPLORATION
ADVANCED GOLD EXPLORATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADVANCED GOLD EXPLORATION INC0,0180,00 %
ADVANTEST CORPORATION104,00+3,79 %
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY119,60-0,46 %
DENSO CORPORATION64,94+1,47 %
GOOD ENERGY GROUP PLC1,930-1,03 %
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD33,050+0,09 %
LIMINAL BIOSCIENCES INC8,5000,00 %
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO LTD52,14+0,62 %
OREX MINERALS INC0,0180,00 %
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO LTD15,6000,00 %
REALITES22,700+1,34 %
ROHM CO LTD73,90+2,28 %
SAFE & GREEN HOLDINGS CORP0,8750,00 %
SBI SHINSEI BANK LIMITED17,4000,00 %
SCREEN HOLDINGS CO LTD95,50+3,80 %
SYNTHOMER PLC9,329+1,52 %
WYNNSTAY GROUP PLC4,340-1,81 %
YAKULT HONSHA CO LTD46,800+1,74 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.