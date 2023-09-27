The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 27.09.2023Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 27.09.2023Aktien1 BMG3398L1182 Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd.2 AU0000181174 Step One Clothing Ltd.3 US36809R4048 Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.4 CA98423G1072 Xtacy Therapeutics Corp.5 CA98936C8584 Zenith Energy Ltd.Anleihen1 XS2697483118 ING Bank N.V.2 ES0265936056 ABANCA Corporación Bancaria S.A.3 US22536PAJ03 Crédit Agricole S.A.4 XS2696046460 Carlsberg Breweries A/S5 US91282CHZ77 United States of America6 US91282CJA09 United States of America7 US91282CJB81 United States of America8 USU9226NAA38 Veralto Corp.