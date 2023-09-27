Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.09.2023

WKN: A3EUN3 | ISIN: CA98936C8584 | Ticker-Symbol: ZCL
Frankfurt
25.09.23
10:34 Uhr
0,046 Euro
+0,044
+3.150 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZENITH ENERGY LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZENITH ENERGY LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELIS INSURANCE
FIDELIS INSURANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FIDELIS INSURANCE HOLDINGS LIMITED13,6000,00 %
GAUCHO GROUP HOLDINGS INC--
STEP ONE CLOTHING LIMITED--
XTACY THERAPEUTICS CORP--
ZENITH ENERGY LTD0,046+3.150 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.