The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 27.09.2023
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 27.09.2023
Aktien
1 BMG3398L1182 Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd.
2 AU0000181174 Step One Clothing Ltd.
3 US36809R4048 Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.
4 CA98423G1072 Xtacy Therapeutics Corp.
5 CA98936C8584 Zenith Energy Ltd.
Anleihen
1 XS2697483118 ING Bank N.V.
2 ES0265936056 ABANCA Corporación Bancaria S.A.
3 US22536PAJ03 Crédit Agricole S.A.
4 XS2696046460 Carlsberg Breweries A/S
5 US91282CHZ77 United States of America
6 US91282CJA09 United States of America
7 US91282CJB81 United States of America
8 USU9226NAA38 Veralto Corp.
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 27.09.2023
Aktien
1 BMG3398L1182 Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd.
2 AU0000181174 Step One Clothing Ltd.
3 US36809R4048 Gaucho Group Holdings Inc.
4 CA98423G1072 Xtacy Therapeutics Corp.
5 CA98936C8584 Zenith Energy Ltd.
Anleihen
1 XS2697483118 ING Bank N.V.
2 ES0265936056 ABANCA Corporación Bancaria S.A.
3 US22536PAJ03 Crédit Agricole S.A.
4 XS2696046460 Carlsberg Breweries A/S
5 US91282CHZ77 United States of America
6 US91282CJA09 United States of America
7 US91282CJB81 United States of America
8 USU9226NAA38 Veralto Corp.