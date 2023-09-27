Scatec has turned on two solar-plus-storage facilities in northern Cameroon, with 30 MW of solar and 20 MW/19 MWh of energy storage.From pv magazine France Norway-based renewable energy company Scatec has completed construction on two solar power plants coupled with battey storage in Maroua and Guider, in northern Cameroon. The two facilities, with a combined 36 MW of PV capacity and 20 MW/19 MWh of storage, feature more than 44,800 bifacial solar panels on trackers, with an estimated annual production of 80 GWh. They were linked to the Northern Interconnected Network (NIN) in collaboration with ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...