Landmark Event to Unite Leading Regulators and Regulated Firms from Around the World to Address "The Balancing Act of Reg and Tech"

Regnology, a leading software provider with a focus on regulatory reporting solutions, is proud to announce the 30th annual RegTech Convention, taking place 21-22 November 2023. This year's 2-day convention will combine in-person community events in cities throughout Europe and be virtually streamed allowing for participation around the world.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230927858541/en/

The RegTech Convention is set to be one of the largest ever held with over 2,000 participants from more than 105 countries expected to connect. To mark the occasion of the 30th anniversary, the RegTech Convention experience will be extended through six in-person community events in Germany, Luxembourg, Switzerland, and Spain, gathering 600+ industry experts to further explore the convention topics through a local lens.

This year's convention theme is "The Balancing Act of Reg and Tech," exploring how regulation and technology can work together to create a more secure and stable world. Topics in focus include the impact of specific regulations such as ESG, Basel IV and IReF, the acceleration of cloud adoption, and the emerging role and potential ramifications of AI. Participating in the RegTech Convention for the first time is Google Cloud, one of the lead partners of the event.

This year's opening keynote will be presented by former Swedish Minister of Finance Anders Borg who will open the Convention by addressing the broad themes of regulation and technology while sharing insights gained during his time overseeing broad economic reforms in Sweden and broader Europe from 2006-14. FDIC Deputy to the Vice Chairman Brandon Milhorn will lead an important discussion focusing on the critical importance of digital transformation for effective supervision. Milhorn's front-line experience during the pandemic and recent turmoil in US banking sets his panel keynote as one of the most thought-provoking sessions of the conference.

The virtual conference will host over 40 sessions and feature an impressive lineup of more than 70 speakers including top-notch experts from Bank for International Settlements (BIS), Bitpanda, Commerzbank, DZ Bank, European Banking Authority (EBA), European Central Bank (ECB), Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Google Cloud, International Monetary Fund (IMF), Moody's, Austrian National Bank (OeNB), Rabobank and the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF).

The first day of the Convention will feature keynote speeches and panel discussions. Regulators, international organizations, and representatives from leading financial institutions will discuss the latest regulatory challenges and trends, exploring how digital transformation can help balance ongoing pressure on cost and efficiency. Day two will focus on Regnology's vision and strategy to drive the future of regulatory reporting, and offer dedicated streams for banking regulations, transaction reporting, supervisory technology (SupTech), tax and insurance reporting.

"The RegTech Convention is a unique opportunity for global leaders in finance and regulation to examine how we can effectively combine regulatory frameworks with technological advancements," said Rob Mackay, CEO of Regnology. "We firmly believe that by fostering collaboration between financial regulators and regulated firms we can create a more efficient and transparent regulatory environment to help ensure the stability and security of the global financial and corporate ecosystem."

The full convention will be livestreamed and available on demand following the event.

To view the full agenda and register for the event please visit www.regtech-convention.com.

About Regnology

Regnology is a leading technology firm on a mission to bring safety and stability to the financial markets. With an exclusive focus on regulatory reporting and more than 35,000 financial institutions, 60 regulators, international organizations, and tax authorities relying on our solutions to process their regulatory reporting data, we're uniquely positioned to bring greater data quality, efficiency, and cost savings to all market participants. With over 900 employees in 21 offices and a unified data ingestion model powering our work, our clients can quickly implement and derive value from our solutions and easily keep pace with ongoing regulatory changes. Regnology was formed in 2021 when BearingPoint RegTech, a former business unit of BearingPoint Group, joined forces with Vizor Software, a global leader in regulatory and supervisory technology. The company is on a continued organic and external growth path, building up as one of the world's most recognized regulatory reporting powerhouses.

