Backs UNGC's Forward Faster initiative and joins World Economic Forum's First Mover Coalition

Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) announced it has redoubled its efforts on climate action and equality by aligning its actions to two ambitious private sector initiatives to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Logitech recently participated in a Private Sector Forum, hosted by the United Nations Secretary-General, and committed to 'Forward Faster', a UN Global Compact initiative calling on business leaders to accelerate actions in areas that have the potential to create the fastest impact before 2030. Logitech also recently joined the First Movers Coalition (FMC), a partnership between the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the US Department of State, committing to low-carbon technologies in the harder-to-abate shipping and aluminum sectors.

"I was honored to participate in the UN Private Sector Forum during NYC Climate Week. The UN General Assembly's Forward Faster initiative, aimed at accelerating the delivery of the SDGs by the private sector, underscores how we all need to act faster and raise our level of ambition to create tangible, accountable actions," said Prakash Arunkundrum, chief operating officer at Logitech. "We need progress not just pledges. The private sector has an incredible opportunity to drive change by creating the demand for emerging solutions that get us back on track to achieve the UN SDG goals."

Logitech joined the First Movers Coalition to signal the demand for emerging technologies that are essential for a net zero transition. Prioritizing top materials and metals (aluminum) in products as part of its Design for Sustainability approach has the potential to create the biggest impact in both reducing carbon emissions and enhancing circularity. In 2022, nearly 2 in 3 Logitech products were made with recycled plastic, and over 40 product lines used low-carbon aluminum. By joining the First Movers Coalition, Logitech becomes part of a wider ecosystem that aims to advance low-carbon technologies that are crucial to reducing global emissions quickly.

Partnerships and the sharing of diverse knowledge remain key to solving collective challenges. Logitech is working more closely with suppliers and stakeholders and renewing commitments at an accelerated pace. Learn more about Logitech's sustainability initiatives and the progress it is making at Logitech.com/sustainability.

