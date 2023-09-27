DXC Technology Company: Spanish Manufacturer Cosentino Taps DXC Technology to Transform Operations with Automation and Robotics

DXC artificial intelligence solutions reinforce Cosentino's digital transformation strategy

Automation of business processes will lower costs, reduce errors, and improve productivity

ALMERÍA, Spain, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosentino, a leading global manufacturer based in Spain, has transformed its operations through business process automation and robotization services with DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider.

A family-owned producer of innovative and sustainable surfaces for architecture and design, Cosentino distributes its products and brands in more than 120 countries. DXC has reinforced Cosentino's digital transformation journey, a major component of the group's strategic growth plan, by helping it realize value from investments in automation.

DXC's consulting and digital engineering teams deployed automation technology that has optimized key business processes for Cosentino's global operations and distribution facilities. This will deliver a long-term reduction in time and costs, eliminate errors, and enhance business productivity, competitiveness, and profitability.

With a physical presence in more than 40 countries, modernized analytics dashboards will improve Cosentino's business management capabilities by providing real-time performance data and timely insights to make faster, better decisions and improve relationships with customers, partners, and suppliers.

"For five years, we have maintained sustained double-digit growth, and we want this growth to be scalable and sustainable over time. This required digitizing, redefining, and automating many of the operational processes we have in our organization," said José Manuel Rodriguez, CIO at Cosentino Group.

DXC has implemented artificial intelligence (AI), using an optical character recognition tool, to automate and speed up business processes that require reading and interpreting documents such as contracts, orders, payroll, delivery notes, and signatures. It has also introduced process mining technology to uncover new opportunities for efficiency, and robotic process automation to increase productivity with more efficient and agile operations.

More than 170 bots have been deployed so far, automating 231,000 operations and processes. This has allowed Cosentino to free up more than 42,000 hours of work. Using a "Robotics-as-a-Service" pay-per-use model, Cosentino can scale and manage its need for DXC's solutions based on the actual processing hours consumed.

"We are working closely with Cosentino to implement AI, automation and robotics throughout its key business processes," said Marc Román, Head of DXC's Hyperautomation Practice at DXC Technology Spain. "The next step is to extend the program throughout the organization which will allow Cosentino to continue growing sustainably."

"Hyperautomation is enabling us to accelerate our digital transformation journey as well as improve business results and build better business cases," added Rui Novais, Director of Technology and Applications at Cosentino Group.

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

Cosentino Group is a global, Spanish and family-owned company that produces and distributes innovative and sustainable surfaces of high value for the world of architecture and design. As a leading company, it imagines and anticipates together with its customers and partners, solutions that provide design, value and inspire people's lives. This goal is possible thanks to pioneering and leading brands in their respective segments such as Silestone®, Dekton® or Sensa by Cosentino®, surfaces that allow creating unique environments and designs for the home and public spaces.

The group bases its development on international expansion, an innovative research and development program, respect for the environment and sustainability, and its permanent corporate commitment to society and the local communities where it is present, training, equality, occupational health and safety.

Cosentino Group distributes its products and brands in more than 120 countries from its headquarters in Almeria (Spain). Currently, the multinational has a presence in 40 countries, and has subsidiaries or its own commercial assets in 31 of them. The multinational has 9 production factories (8 in Almeria (Spain) and 1 in Brazil), 1 Smart Logistics Center in Spain, and more than 140 commercial and distribution facilities spread around the world. More than 90% of Cosentino Group's turnover is generated in international markets.

