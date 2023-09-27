ISS World Services A/S: ISS reaches major sustainability milestone reducing global food waste by 30%

Press Release

Copenhagen, 27 September 2023

ISS reaches major sustainability milestone reducing global food waste by 30%

ISS has made significant progress against its global food service sustainability targets with a collective 30% food waste reduction from its 2019 baseline. This achievement puts ISS well on track to reach its target of 50% food waste reduction by 2027. Furthermore, ISS has taken yet another step towards fulfilling its commitment to the World Resource Institute's Cool Food Pledge byreducingnearly 5% of the greenhouse gas emissions per 1,000 kcal associated with the food it serves globally.

Optimised food procurement, strategically planned menus, and an increased focus on changing consumer behaviour patterns are just a few examples of initiatives that have accelerated ISS's global food waste reductions towards its 50% reduction target by 2027.

Progress driven by data and insights

Hamish Cook, Head of Group Food Services, explains that the activities and progress are a result of ISS's global food sustainability programme which the company rolled out across countries at the beginning of 2022:

"A key element of the programme was to enhance our focus on innovation and leverage data and insights across our global operations. Our partnership with technology company Winnow has been a key lever in this endeavour. By integrating Winnow's Artificial Intelligence solutions into restaurants and kitchens, our chefs are empowered with knowledge about plate waste and consumer patterns, which helps them to optimise food production and portion sizes - thereby reducing food and plastic waste."

Through Winnow, ISS is now achieving a collective annualised saving rate of 985,000 tonnes of food waste for its customers.

This is equivalent to saving 2,463,000 meals and reducing Co2 emissions by 4,200 tonnes.

Sustainable food options that benefit climate and health

Last year, ISS committed to the World Resource Institute's Cool Food Pledge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030. With a 4.8% reduction per 1,000 kcal from a 2019 baseline, the company is moving in the right direction. ISS will accelerate this by expanding its plant-based menu offerings even further. Hamish Cook says:

"Our key priority is to encourage our customers to make more sustainable choices, benefiting both the climate and personal health. This means that we are enhancing innovative recipes development, menu concepts, and comprehensive culinary training".

As part of this effort, in collaboration with Unilever, ISS is incorporating WWF's and Unilever's collaborative suggestions for 'Future 50 foods' - 50 nutritious foods with a minimal environmental footprint - into recipes across the world.

Love food and behave sustainably

In addition to enhancing its culinary training of ISS chefs, both in waste and Co2 reduction efforts, ISS is initiating awareness campaigns across customer sites and its own locations. Hamish Cook says:

"In the end, we must drive the climate agenda together. This requires constant awareness and attention. This week, we are supporting the UN-led International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste through our own Love Food and Stop Waste campaign. Restaurants across the world will share recipes and tips for great food with minimum food waste. Most importantly, we encourage everyone to make every day a Love Food and Stop Waste Day. Always optimise the usage of food and materials, minimise waste, and encourage those around you to do the same."

About ISS's global net zero commitment:

As a global company serving millions of customers annually, ISS acknowledge its responsibility to the planet, its people, and the communities it serves. To this end, ISS has committed to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions within scope 1 and 2 by 2030 and attaining full-scope net zero emissions by 2040, including its entire supply chain.





