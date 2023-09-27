Hamee's Otamatone Goes Viral in New Trend to Bring the Instrument Back to Life in Hilarious Musical Covers

Featured on Spain's Got Talent and the Recipient of Japan's 2010 Toy Grand Prize, the Easy-to-Play Otamatone is Sweeping Across Social Media in the Latest New Craze

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / Hamee US Corp., the official manufacturer, distributor, and a global licensor of Otamatone is proud to announce the unprecedented success and public reaction to the Otamatone. The Otamatone, easy-to-play musical synthesizer instrument has gone viral on social media in a new trend featuring various creators recreating popular music videos and covers, using the instrument toy in a comedic fashion.

First developed in 2009, the Hamee Otamatone is no stranger to success in the public eye. In 2010 the Otamatone was the recipient of the Toy Grand Prize in Japan, it was exhibited at the Transformer Exhibition held in France, was featured in the dance performance "ROBOTI" produced by Blanca Lee, a Spanish choreographer in 2013, and featured on Spain's got talent.

Now, Otamatone's unique flair has taken to social media as users have showcased their creativity and style on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. Users have raked in millions of views for their comedic renditions of "Barbie Girl", "Bring Me to Life" and many more with cartoon-inspired Otamatone's posed as the singers.

The one-of-a-kind Otamatone has long been Japan's best-selling musical toy and features an eighth note-shaped body, moving mouth, and an amusingly off-key "voice" controlled by squeezing the mouth and pressing and sliding the stem.

David Jung, CEO of Hamee US Corp, expressed his enthusiasm for joining the Otamatone community and shared his company's mission to deliver happy moment to their customers. He stated, "we are genuinely impressed by the online videos' creativity, talent, and humor, and we are thrilled to witness the Otamatone community flourishing."

Through proof of concept, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to originality and creativity, Hamee's purpose-driven vision has come to fruition as the Otamatone sweeps across social media and the public takes their spin on the esteemed toy.

To learn more about Hamee and the Otamatone, please visit: https://hamee.com/ or otamatone.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u_4hiVnlix8

About Hamee

Founded in 1997 as Strapya Next Co. Ltd., Hamee has become known worldwide for its selection of Japanese toys, cell phone accessories, and gadgets. Headquartered in Japan, Hamee now operates branches in Korea, Shanghai, and here in the United States. Hamee holds the distinction of being the exclusive global licensor of the Otamatone, a unique musical instrument created by Novmichi Tosa in collaboration with Maywa Denki. Initially introduced in the US, Hamee's distribution of Otamatone has since expanded to cover global markets, except Japan, where distribution rights are not held. This instrument has gained popularity for its distinctive design and musical capabilities, making it a focal point of Hamee's promotional efforts.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hameeus/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/hamee_us

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@hameeus

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/HameeUS

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/hameeus/

Media Contact

Organization: Hamee

Contact Person: Hamee Marketing

Website: https://hamee.com/

Email: us.marketing@hamee.co.jp

City: Los Angeles

State: California

Country: United States

SOURCE: Hamee

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/787733/hamees-otamatone-goes-viral-in-new-trend-to-bring-the-instrument-back-to-life-in-hilarious-musical-covers