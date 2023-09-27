A fire broke out this week in a Tesla Megapack 2.0 battery unit at the Bouldercombe battery facility in Queensland, Australia.From pv magazine Australia Australian emergency crews responded to a fire this week at a lithium battery facility in the state of Queensland. The fire is reported to have affected a 40 Tesla Megapack module at the Bouldercombe battery facility, which was in the commissioning stage at the time of the blaze. According to the latest update, the fire has now been contained, with emergency crews monitoring the situation. Low-lying smoke is expected to persist in the area, and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...