WKN: A3C5HJ | ISIN: US17888H1032 | Ticker-Symbol: B2C
Tradegate
26.09.23
17:28 Uhr
77,00 Euro
+0,50
+0,65 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
S&P Dow Jones Indices: Civitas Resources Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Hayward Holdings to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Civitas Resources Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) will replace Syneos Health Inc. (NASD: SYNH) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) will replace Civitas Resources in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, September 29 . Elliot Investment Management is acquiring Syneos Health in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

September 29, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Civitas Resources

CIVI

Energy


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Syneos Health

SYNH

Health Care


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Hayward Holdings

HAYW

Industrials


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Civitas Resources

CIVI

Energy

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2023 PR Newswire
