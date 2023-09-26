AMSTERDAM, 26 September 2023 / SPEAR Investments I B.V. (the Company) announces, subject to approval of all resolutions tabled at the Company's EGM on 27 September 2023 at 15:00 CET and completion of the Business Combination, the distribution in cash of redemption premium to non-redeeming shareholders in the amount of €0.69 per Ordinary Share. The aforementioned distribution is subject to 15% dividend withholding tax.The distribution, subject to the above, will take place on the below timeline:Ex-dividend date Thursday, 28 September 2023Record date Friday, 29 September 2023Payment date 6 October 2023Further information can be found in the Shareholder Circular on our website at https://www.spearinvestments.com/investor-relations/. Capitalised terms used but not defined in this press release have the same meaning as ascribed to those terms in the Shareholder Circular.About SPEAR Investments I B.V.SPEAR was formed in order to identify and become a valuable partner to a fast-growing European business, and to support this company in the accelerated achievement of its goals. SPEAR's multi-skilled team has many decades of experience in successfully supporting the listings and ongoing growth of public companies, as well as in providing sector-specific, operational, and capital-market related support for leading global businesses.Inside InformationThis press release contains or may contain inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation 596/2014).ContactBasisweg 10, 1043 APAmsterdam, the NetherlandsPhone+ 31 (0) 208 946 270General enquiriesinfo@spearinvestments.comIR enquiriesir@spearinvestments.com