Solar industry veteran Jigar Shah, the director of the US Department of Energy's (DoE) Loan Programs Office, says that virtual power plants are the path to success, as solar net metering now faces an uncertain future.From pv magazine USA The days of the solar industry operating as a "net metering type of industry" are "starting to be numbered," said Jigar Shah, the director of the US Department of Energy's Loan Programs Office, at the recent RE+ 2023 conference in Las Vegas. "Most solar systems come with batteries, and most are integrating smart panels," he said. "They're integrating demand ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...