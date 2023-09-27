EQS-News: Bybit
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Media OutReach - 27 September 2023 - Global crypto exchange Bybit and the Dubai Multi Commodity Centre (DMCC) announced the "Web3 Unleashed: Crypto Innovation Challenge" hackathon, boasting a $100,000 prize pool. The hackathon comes hot on the heels of a partnership that has already seen Bybit contribute AED 500,000 to 15 crypto startups in the DMCC crypto ecosystem.
Bybit's own thought leaders Bryan Aaron and Daniel Basharimov will help adjudicate the competition, which is scheduled for Nov. 22, 2023 and focused on artificial intelligence, gaming, and blockchain security. The hackathon is set to become the largest-of-its-kind in MENA, in terms of prize pools and participation.
