Soundable Health, Inc.: Soundable Health Selected for Google for Startups Cloud Program

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / Soundable Health, a health tech startup that offers innovative AI-based health monitoring solutions using smartphones, is thrilled to announce its acceptance into the Google for Startups Cloud Program. As part of this program, the company will receive a range of benefits from Google, including Google Cloud credits worth up to $350,000 for AI startups, networking and co-marketing opportunities within the Google Cloud Startup Community, business and technical support, Google-wide service offerings, and more.





Soundable Health x Google Cloud for Startups

Soundable Health x Google Cloud for Startups





Soundable Health specializes in AI-based health monitoring solutions in the fields of urology and respiratory health. Its flagship product, proudP, is an FDA-listed Software Medical device designed for monitoring urinary symptoms related to prostate and bladder problems. Using an acoustic AI/ML engine, it calculates health parameters that assist in urological diagnosis when patients record urination sounds using their smartphones at home, with an accuracy rate of 98%. Another product, Coughy, enables remote monitoring of patients' cough symptoms and frequency, aiding in characterization of respiratory diseases. The results of a recent clinical study utilizing Coughy was published in Allergy in January of this year. To date, more than 10,000 patients and doctors have benefitted from Soundable's data-backed assessment of treatment efficacy and shared decision-making.

"2023 marks a significant turning point for Soundable Health. With strong endorsements from clinical societies this year, our AI-based sound analytics technology has gained recognition from esteemed leaders and experts in the field. We are excited to get accepted into the Google for Startups Cloud Program, and its timing is impeccable. As a state-of-the-art AI health tech startup, this program will enable us to further advance our AI technology, providing significant economic and technological benefits. We are also looking forward to the networking and co-marketing opportunities that lie ahead," said Catherine Song, PhD, founder and CEO of Soundable Health.

In addition to this achievement, Soundable Health was recently selected as a quarterfinalist for the Digital Health Awards 2023 in the category of Best Use of AI in Health Tech. This recognition underscores the company's unwavering commitment to developing innovative health monitoring solutions using AI sound analytics.

Soundable Health

Soundable Health is a health tech startup that provides innovative health monitoring solutions using everyday sounds. With its unsurpassed AI sound analytics, Soundable Health is leading the discovery and development of new digital audible biomarkers that can be detected using smartphones. The new audible biomarkers pioneered by Soundable Health range across various medical fields, especially with underserved chronic symptoms including benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) and overactive bladder (OAB) in urology (proudP®) and respiratory signs and symptoms including coughs (Coughy®). For more information, visit www.soundable.health.

Contact Information

Jennifer Cho

VP Marketing

jcho@soundable.health

310-709-1116

SOURCE: Soundable Health

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/787679/soundable-health-selected-for-google-for-startups-cloud-program