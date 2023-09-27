Theralase Technologies Inc.: Theralase Successfully Completes Non-GLP Toxicity Analysis for Brain Cancer

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / Theralase® Technologies Inc. ("Theralase®" or the "Company") (TSXV:TLT)(OTCQB:TLTFF) is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company that is dedicated to the research and development of light and radiation activatedPhoto Dynamic Compounds ("PDCs"), their associated drug formulations and the light systems that activate them. These PDCs are intended to safely and effectively destroy various cancers, bacteria and viruses when light or radiation activated.

Theralase® announced that it has successfully completed its non-Good Laboratory Practices ("GLP") preclinical toxicology analysis of Rutherrin® for Glio Blastoma Multiforme ("GBM"). GBM is the most aggressive and most common type of brain cancer.

The preclinical toxicology data collected to date has demonstrated that Theralase®'s Rutherrin® (RuvidarTM + human transferrin) PDC is able to be safely administered Intra Venously ("IV") into brain cancer animal models and then successfully hunt, target and significantly accumulate inside GBM cells versus healthy brain cells. When the PDC is activated by radiation therapy, such as X-ray radiation, it effectively destroys GBM tumour cells. In addition, to providing a strong cancer killing effect the technology is able to induce Immunogenic Cell Death ("ICD") and certain anti-tumour protective responses, preventing further growth of the GBM tumour cells.

Theralase® is forwarding a summary of the preclinical data to Health Canada for review and response on a GLP toxicology program to be completed by the Company by 1Q2024.

Based on the successful completion of the GLP toxicology program, Theralase® intends to commence a Phase Ia/Ib dose escalating clinical study in 2024 in patients diagnosed with GBM to determine the appropriate clinical dose of the drug from both a toxicity and tumour localization perspective. This phase will also look at radiation activation of a single IV dose of Rutherrin®.

Following the successful completion of the Phase Ia/Ib clinical study, Theralase® plans to commence a Phase IIa/IIb clinical study in Canada and the United States focused on enrolling and treating patients diagnosed with recurrent GBM, with multiple radiation activated doses of Rutherrin®.

Dr. Arkady Mandel, MD, PhD, DSc, Chief Scientific Officer of Theralase® stated, "Theralase®'s scientific team has worked tirelessly to research and develop Rutherrin® as an IV PDC that post administration is able to be activated by radiation therapy to hunt, target and destroy GBM. The GLP toxicology program that Theralase® is completing will lay the groundwork for Rutherrin® to be IV administered for numerous other cancers; including: Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer ("NSCLC"), pancreatic cancer, prostate cancer, kidney cancer and colorectal cancer. I look forward to commencing the clinical study program evaluation of this versatile and effective drug in 2024."

Mr. Roger DuMoulin-White, BSc, P.Eng, Pro.Dir, President and Chief Executive Officer of Theralase® stated, "Dr. Mandel and his scientific team have conducted numerous in-vitro and in-vivo experiments to compile this body of preclinical work to be able to bring Rutherrin® to the GLP toxicology analysis stage and then pending successful completion onto clinical development. The use of human transferrin in animal models has proven difficult to overcome, but the hard work and dedication of the Theralase® team have successfully completed this work to bring Theralase® to the next step."

Theralase® is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of light and radiation activated compounds, their associated drug formulations and the light systems that activate them, with a primary objective of efficacy and a secondary objective of safety in the destruction of various cancers, bacteria and viruses.

