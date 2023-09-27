Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2023) - Currie Rose Resources Inc. (TSXV: CUI) ("Currie Rose" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the "infill" large diameter (100 mm) core drilling program at the Cambridge Vanadium Deposit1 has been completed successfully and also advises that the Company has engaged specialist environmental consultancy, Epic Environmental Pty Ltd ("Epic Environmental"), to commence environmental baseline assessments at the Company's 100%-owned North Queensland Vanadium Project ("NQVP") located about 450 km west of Townsville, Queensland, Australia, in the Julia Creek-Richmond critical mineral zone.

Highlights:

Ten (10) large diameter (100 mm) 4C core drill holes completed

Downhole Gamma and Density geophysics completed on all drill holes

All core dispatched to Mitra PTS Laboratory for processing

Desktop ecological study underway

Flora and water studies initiated

Simon Coyle, Currie Rose's President and CEO, commented:

"Completion of our first drill program at the Cambridge Deposit is another milestone for the Company. This work will provide the platform for several workstreams over the wet season, but most importantly, we have a good quantity of sample for metallurgical test covering the bulk of the Cambridge deposit."

"We are also pleased to have started our first environmental studies at the NQVP. Investing in the environmental baseline data in the early planning stages of the Project will facilitate timely and science-based approvals necessary for the subsequent development stages. Starting the work now ensures we are on track for production success in the near term."

NQVP covers over 300 km2 of the outcropping Toolebuc Formation (vanadium host rock) within approximately 1,250 km2 of granted 100%-owned tenure in northwest Queensland. The centrally located Cambridge Vanadium Deposit hosts NI 43-101 compliant Indicated Mineral Resource2 of 61.33 Mt @ 0.34% V2O5 and Inferred Mineral Resource of 144.87 Mt @ 0.33% V2O5.



Figure 1 - North Queensland Vanadium Project Location

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2005/182002_a0377e17b421d979_001full.jpg

Drilling Program

A total of ten (10) drill large diameter 4C core (100 mm) drill holes, totaling 333 metres, have been completed from within the Cambridge Deposit (Table 1). Downhole Gamma and Density geophysics was also completed on all drill holes for stratigraphic analysis and to assist with planned metallurgical studies.

Two holes (NQVP23-004 and NQVP23-007) have been conditioned for water monitoring purposes and part of the ground water studies conducted by Epic Environmental.

Core has been dispatched to Mitra PTS in Gladstone, Queensland for processing, and all data collected from the program is now being collated. The Company will provide further updates on the drill program data as they come to hand.

Photo 1 - NQVP23_005 - Typical Oxide Zone - Cambridge Deposit

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2005/182002_a0377e17b421d979_002full.jpg

Environmental Studies

Epic Environmental Pty Ltd is a highly experienced environmental group with extensive experience in the Richmond-Julia Creek region of Queensland. Their engagement at this stage in the Project is to ensure that there are no delays to the development of the Project due to baseline data collection for potential development of the project.

The scope of work includes an initial desktop ecological assessment, collating all the public data for the area, and first pass "on-ground" flora and fauna observations. In addition, studies have also included surface water, groundwater, and air quality monitoring. These studies are long term, and the Company will provide further updates as available.

Hole ID Core Type Easting_X Northing_Y Depth (m) NQV23_001 4C Core 692239 7734776 30 NQV23_002 4C Core 692122 7733776 31 NQV23_003 4C Core 693171 7734158 37 NQV23_004 4C Core 693047 7733163 36 NQV23_005 4C Core 694351 7735523 37 NQV23_006 4C Core 694201 7734286 25 NQV23_007 4C Core 695095 7733418 36 NQV23_008 4C Core 695221 7734412 26 NQV23_009 4C Core 692334 7735515 20 NQV23_010 4C Core 693297 7735149 55 Total 333 EPSG:7854 - GDA2020 / MGA zone 54

Table 1 - 4C Core Holes Location

About Currie Rose Resources Inc.

Currie Rose is a publicly traded battery metals exploration and development company identifying high-value assets in resource and research-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's immediate focus is the advanced NQV Project in Queensland, Australia. The NQV Project hosts the Cambridge Deposit with an Indicated Mineral Resource of 61.33 Mt @ 0.34% V2O5 and 234.6 ppm MoO3 along with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 144.87 Mt @ 0.33% V2O5 and 241.9 ppm MoO3 (Dufresne et al., 2022). The Company additionally owns Kotai Energy and the option to acquire 100% of the intellectual property rights associated with the Solid-State Hydrogen Storage Project from Curtin University in Western Australia. Please visit our website at www.currierose.com.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and reviewed and approved on behalf of Currie Rose Resources by Michael Griffiths, FAusIMM, VP Exploration and Director for Currie Rose Resources, a Qualified Person.

1 Refer to TSXV Announcement dated 22 August 2023 - Currie Rose Commences Core Drilling at the North Queensland Vanadium Project in Australia

2 Refer to TSXV Announcement dated 1 November 2022 - Currie Rose Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate at its North Queensland Vanadium Project

