Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2023) - Alternative IQ today announced the Top Contenders for the 2023 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards, the highest honour in Canada's hedge fund industry. Winners will be announced on Tuesday, October 17th at the Gala Awards Dinner at One King West Hotel in Toronto.

The annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards help investors identify the best performing hedge funds by recognizing winners in 5 performance measures across 6 categories as well as the Overall Best 2023 Canadian Hedge Fund. The awards are based solely on quantitative performance data to June 30th, which is collected and tabulated by Fundata Canada to determine the winners.

A total of 264 Canadian Hedge Funds - the highest number ever - were considered for a 2023 Canadian Hedge Fund Award. For the full Directory of Canadian Hedge Funds, check here: http://alternativeiq.com/hf-directory/ where you will also see a chart as at June 30, 2023 of Average Performance by Hedge Fund Category.

In alphabetical order, the Top Contenders for 2023 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards are:

Overall Best 2023 Canadian Hedge Fund:

(based on 10 year best combined annualized return and Sharpe ratio).

Arrow Performance Fund

Broadview Dark Horse LP (Ewing Morris & Co.)

Forge First Long Short LP

Forge First Multi Strategy LP

GFI Good Opportunities Fund

HGC Fund LP (The)

Highstreet Global Equity Fund

Kensington Alternative Strategies Fund

Pathfinder Partners' Fund

Waratah Performance

2023 CHFAwards - Equity Focused:

Best 1 Year Return Best 3 Year Return Best 5 Year Return Agilith North American Diversified Fund

GFI Good Opportunities Fund

Highstreet Global Equity Fund

King & Victoria Fund LP

Kipling Global Enhanced Growth Fund

Palos-Mitchell Alpha Fund

QW Enhanced Global Equity Growth

ROMC Fund

Tralucent Global Equity Fund

Wealhouse Lions Bay Fund Agilith North American Diversified Fund

Broadview Dark Horse LP (Ewing Morris & Co.)

Canoe Energy Alpha Fund LP

King & Victoria Fund LP

MMCap Canadian Fund

ROMC Fund

SMI Defensive LP

Viking Global Value Fund

Wealhouse Lions Bay Fund

XIB Fund Broadview Dark Horse LP (Ewing Morris & Co.)

Canoe Energy Alpha Fund LP

King & Victoria Fund LP

Kipling Global Enhanced Growth Fund

Lynwood Opportunities Fund

MMCap Canadian Fund

Pathfinder Partners' Fund

Pathfinder Resource Fund

SMI Defensive LP

Timelo Strategic Opportunities Fund

Best 3 Year Sharpe Ratio Best 5 Year Sharpe Ratio

Agilith North American Diversified Fund

Broadview Dark Horse LP (Ewing Morris & Co.)

Canoe Energy Alpha Fund LP

JC Clark Opportunity Fund

Picton Mahoney Long Short Equity Fund

SMI Defensive LP

Timelo Strategic Opportunities Fund

Tralucent Global Equity Fund

Viking Global Value Fund

Wealhouse Lions Bay Fund Broadview Dark Horse LP (Ewing Morris & Co.)

Canoe Energy Alpha Fund LP

Forge First Long Short LP

Kipling Global Enhanced Dividend Fund

Kipling Global Enhanced Growth Fund

Lynwood Opportunities Fund

Picton Mahoney Long Short Equity Fund

SMI Defensive LP

Timelo Strategic Opportunities Fund

Waratah Performance

2023 CHFAwards - Credit Focused:

Best 1 Year Return Best 3 Year Return Best 5 Year Return Algonquin Debt Strategies Fund LP

Dynamic Credit Absolute Return Fund

East Coast Investment Grade Fund II (Arrow)

East Coast Strategic Credit Trust

Ewing Morris Flexible Fixed Income Fund LP

NorthStream Credit Strategies Fund LP

RP Debt Opportunities Fund

RP Select Opportunities Fund

Wealhouse Amplus Credit Income Fund

YTM Capital Credit Opportunities Fund East Coast Investment Grade Fund II (Arrow)

East Coast Strategic Credit Trust

Focus Asset Management Credit Opportunities Fund

Fulcra Credit Opportunities Fund

Goodwood Milford Fund

NorthStream Credit Strategies Fund LP

Picton Mahoney Special Situations Fund

RP Debt Opportunities Fund

RP Select Opportunities Fund

Wealhouse Amplus Credit Income Fund East Coast Investment Grade Fund II (Arrow)

East Coast Strategic Credit Trust

Fulcra Credit Opportunities Fund

Goodwood Milford Fund

Kipling Strategic Income Fund

Marret Investment Grade Hedged Strategies Fund

NorthStream Credit Strategies Fund LP

Picton Mahoney Special Situations Fund

Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund

RP Select Opportunities Fund

2023 CHFAwards - Credit Focused (Cont'd):



Best 3 Year Sharpe Ratio Best 5 Year Sharpe Ratio

Dynamic Credit Absolute Return Fund

East Coast Investment Grade Fund II (Arrow)

East Coast Strategic Credit Trust

Focus Asset Management Credit Opportunities Fund

Fulcra Credit Opportunities Fund

Kipling Strategic Income Fund

NorthStream Credit Strategies Fund LP

RP Debt Opportunities Fund

RP Select Opportunities Fund

Wealhouse Amplus Credit Income Fund Dynamic Credit Absolute Return Fund

East Coast Investment Grade Fund II (Arrow)

East Coast Strategic Credit Trust

Fulcra Credit Opportunities Fund

Kipling Strategic Income Fund

Marret Investment Grade Hedged Strategies Fund

Ninepoint Credit Income Opportunities Fund

NorthStream Credit Strategies Fund LP

Picton Mahoney Special Situations Fund

RP Select Opportunities Fund

2023 CHFAwards - Market Neutral:

Best 1 Year Return Best 3 Year Return Best 5 Year Return Altema Diversified Equity Market Neutral Fund

CC&L Diversified Market Neutral Fund

CC&L Global Market Neutral

CC&L Market Neutral Fund

HGC Fund LP (The)

Picton Mahoney Arbitrage Fund

Picton Mahoney Arbitrage Plus Fund

Picton Mahoney Market Neutral Equity Fund

RBC QUBE Market Neutral Canadian Equity

RBC QUBE Market Neutral World Equity Altema Diversified Equity Market Neutral Fund

CC&L Global Market Neutral

HGC Fund LP (The)

PCJ Absolute Return

Picton Mahoney Arbitrage Fund

Picton Mahoney Arbitrage Plus Fund

Picton Mahoney Market Neutral Equity Fund

RBC QUBE Market Neutral World Equity

Traynor Ridge TR1 Fund

Waratah One X Amethyst Arbitrage Fund (Canada)

CC&L Diversified Market Neutral Fund

CC&L Global Market Neutral

HGC Fund LP (The)

PCJ Absolute Return

Picton Mahoney Arbitrage Fund

Picton Mahoney Arbitrage Plus Fund

Picton Mahoney Market Neutral Equity Fund

Waratah One

Waratah One X

Best 3 Year Sharpe Ratio Best 5 Year Sharpe Ratio

Altema Diversified Equity Market Neutral Fund

CC&L Global Market Neutral

HGC Fund LP (The)

PCJ Absolute Return

Picton Mahoney Arbitrage Fund

Picton Mahoney Arbitrage Plus Fund

Picton Mahoney Market Neutral Equity Fund

RBC QUBE Market Neutral World Equity

Traynor Ridge TR1 Fund

Waratah One X Amethyst Arbitrage Fund (Canada)

CC&L Diversified Market Neutral Fund

CC&L Global Market Neutral

HGC Fund LP (The)

PCJ Absolute Return

Picton Mahoney Arbitrage Fund

Picton Mahoney Arbitrage Plus Fund

Picton Mahoney Market Neutral Equity Fund

Waratah One

Waratah One X

2023 CHFAwards - Global Macro/Managed Futures/Multi-Strategy:

Best 1 Year Return Best 3 Year Return Best 5 Year Return Compass Alternative Asset Fund

Fieldhouse Enhanced Pension Plus

Invesco Global Targeted Returns Pool

Level 3 Total Return Opportunities Fund

Meckelborg MFG Diversified Strategy Fund

Northfront Alternative Asset Fund

Palos Income Fund, LP

Picton Mahoney Absolute Alpha Fund

Viewpoint Global Multi-Asset Trust

Viewpoint Global Risk Parity L.P. Compass Alternative Asset Fund

Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

Fieldhouse Enhanced Pension Plus

Forge First Multi Strategy LP

Level 3 Total Return Opportunities Fund

Northfront Alternative Asset Fund

Palos Income Fund, LP

PH&N Absolute Return Fund

SMI Opportunities LP

Viewpoint Global Risk Parity L.P. AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP

CC&L Absolute Return Fund

Forge First Multi Strategy LP

K2 Principal Fund LP (The)

K2 Principal Trust (The)

Kensington Alternative Strategies Fund

Level 3 Total Return Opportunities Fund

MacNicol & Associates Alternative Asset Trust

Palos Income Fund, LP

SMI Opportunities LP

Best 3 Year Sharpe Ratio Best 5 Year Sharpe Ratio

Capstone Non-Traditional Equity Pool Fund

Compass Alternative Asset Fund

Fieldhouse Enhanced Pension Plus

Forge First Multi Strategy LP

Kensington Alternative Strategies Fund

Level 3 Total Return Opportunities Fund

Northfront Alternative Asset Fund

Palos Income Fund, LP

RBC Multi-Strategy Alpha Fund

SMI Opportunities LP AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP

Capstone Non-Traditional Equity Pool Fund

CC&L Absolute Return Fund

Forge First Multi Strategy LP

K2 Principal Fund LP (The)

Kensington Alternative Strategies Fund

Level 3 Total Return Opportunities Fund

MacNicol & Associates Alternative Asset Trust

SMI Opportunities LP

TURN8 Alternative Fund

2023 CHFAwards - Private Debt:

Best 1 Year Return Best 3 Year Return Best 5 Year Return Capstone Private High Income Pool

Celernus Pivot Private Credit Fund

Cortland Credit Strategies LP

Invico Diversified Income Fund

KIWI Business Credit Fund LP

NWM Private Debt Fund

Portland Private Income Fund

Qwest Productivity Media Income Trust

Westbridge Capital Partners Income Trust

Westmount Alternative Income Fund Capstone Private High Income Pool

Celernus Pivot Private Credit Fund

Invico Diversified Income Fund

Next Edge Private Debt Fund

Ninepoint TEC Private Credit Fund

NWM Private Debt Fund

Portland Private Income Fund

Purpose Specialty Lending Trust

Qwest Productivity Media Income Trust

Westbridge Capital Partners Income Trust Cortland Credit Strategies LP

Invico Diversified Income Fund

Next Edge Private Debt Fund

Ninepoint Alternative Income Fund

Ninepoint Canadian Senior Debt Fund

Ninepoint TEC Private Credit Fund

NWM Private Debt Fund

Portland Private Income Fund

Qwest Productivity Media Income Trust

Westbridge Capital Partners Income Trust

2023 CHFAwards - Private Equity

Best 1 Year Return Best 3 Year Return Best 5 Year Return Bridgeport Private Equity Opportunities Fund

Caldwell Growth Opportunities Fund

Canoe Global Private Equity Fund

Fiera Global Private Equity Fund

Hamilton Lane Global Private Assets

Kensington Private Equity Fund

MacNicol & Associates Emergence Fund

Portland Global Sustainable Evergreen LP

Quintessence Wealth Enhanced Private Debt/Equity Fund

Yorkville Pre-IPO Equity LP Caldwell Growth Opportunities Fund

Fiera Global Private Equity Fund

Kensington Private Equity Fund

MacNicol & Associates Emergence Fund

Portland Global Sustainable Evergreen LP

Quintessence Wealth Enhanced Private Debt/Equity Fund Caldwell Growth Opportunities Fund

Kensington Private Equity Fund

MacNicol & Associates Emergence Fund

Portland Global Sustainable Evergreen LP

The 16th Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards Gala Dinner will be held on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 in the Grand Banking Hall at One King West Hotel, Toronto

The 2023 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards will be announced, and trophies presented to the Winners, at the Gala Awards Dinner. A networking Cocktail Reception begins at 5:00pm. The dinner will commence at 6:30pm with a Keynote Address by Thomas Kennedy, Chairman, Kensington Capital Partners, recipient of the 2022 Best Overall Canadian Hedge Fund Award. Interested fund managers, investors, and industry experts can find out more information and purchase tickets here: www.alternativeiq.com.

Fundata Canada is the Principal Sponsor of the 2023 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program. This year's CHFA Program and its Gala Awards Dinner would simply not be possible without their generous support and that of all the sponsors and event partners including GFI Investment Counsel, HGC Investment Management, Interactive Brokers Canada, MNP, National Bank, Newsfile, RBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank, SGGG Fund Services, Sigma Sandbox and TD Bank.

For more information about the CHFA program and to register for the event, go to: www.alternativeiq.com or contact:

Julie Makepeace

Managing Director, Alternative IQ

jmakepeace@alliancesalesandmarketing.com

416-906-3782

About Alternative IQ: Alternative IQ is dedicated to celebrating, supporting and expanding Canada's Hedge Fund Industry. AIQ produces the annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program and its presentation event (performance as at June 30th), along with THE Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Conference. Alternative IQ also produces the annual CHFA Winners Showcase Investor Conferences, at which the Managers of award-winning hedge funds present to investors, and produces various other programs and publications serving the hedge fund industry in Canada. Alternative IQ is a division of Alliance Sales and Marketing, Inc.

About the Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards: The Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards were first held in 2008 and have a two-fold objective: first, to recognize and celebrate the talent in Canada's hedge fund industry and, second, to raise awareness of that expertise throughout the wider investment community. The Canadian Hedge Fund Awards are based solely on quantitative performance data to June 30th, with Fundata Canada managing the collection and tabulation of the data to determine the winners.

