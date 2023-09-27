Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2023) - Alternative IQ today announced the Top Contenders for the 2023 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards, the highest honour in Canada's hedge fund industry. Winners will be announced on Tuesday, October 17th at the Gala Awards Dinner at One King West Hotel in Toronto.
The annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards help investors identify the best performing hedge funds by recognizing winners in 5 performance measures across 6 categories as well as the Overall Best 2023 Canadian Hedge Fund. The awards are based solely on quantitative performance data to June 30th, which is collected and tabulated by Fundata Canada to determine the winners.
A total of 264 Canadian Hedge Funds - the highest number ever - were considered for a 2023 Canadian Hedge Fund Award. For the full Directory of Canadian Hedge Funds, check here: http://alternativeiq.com/hf-directory/ where you will also see a chart as at June 30, 2023 of Average Performance by Hedge Fund Category.
In alphabetical order, the Top Contenders for 2023 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards are:
Overall Best 2023 Canadian Hedge Fund:
(based on 10 year best combined annualized return and Sharpe ratio).
Arrow Performance Fund
Broadview Dark Horse LP (Ewing Morris & Co.)
Forge First Long Short LP
Forge First Multi Strategy LP
GFI Good Opportunities Fund
HGC Fund LP (The)
Highstreet Global Equity Fund
Kensington Alternative Strategies Fund
Pathfinder Partners' Fund
Waratah Performance
2023 CHFAwards - Equity Focused:
|Best 1 Year Return
|Best 3 Year Return
|Best 5 Year Return
Agilith North American Diversified Fund
Agilith North American Diversified Fund
Broadview Dark Horse LP (Ewing Morris & Co.)
|Best 3 Year Sharpe Ratio
|Best 5 Year Sharpe Ratio
Agilith North American Diversified Fund
Broadview Dark Horse LP (Ewing Morris & Co.)
2023 CHFAwards - Credit Focused:
|Best 1 Year Return
|Best 3 Year Return
|Best 5 Year Return
Algonquin Debt Strategies Fund LP
East Coast Investment Grade Fund II (Arrow)
East Coast Investment Grade Fund II (Arrow)
2023 CHFAwards - Credit Focused (Cont'd):
|Best 3 Year Sharpe Ratio
|Best 5 Year Sharpe Ratio
Dynamic Credit Absolute Return Fund
Dynamic Credit Absolute Return Fund
2023 CHFAwards - Market Neutral:
|Best 1 Year Return
|Best 3 Year Return
|Best 5 Year Return
Altema Diversified Equity Market Neutral Fund
Altema Diversified Equity Market Neutral Fund
Amethyst Arbitrage Fund (Canada)
|Best 3 Year Sharpe Ratio
|Best 5 Year Sharpe Ratio
Altema Diversified Equity Market Neutral Fund
Amethyst Arbitrage Fund (Canada)
2023 CHFAwards - Global Macro/Managed Futures/Multi-Strategy:
|Best 1 Year Return
|Best 3 Year Return
|Best 5 Year Return
Compass Alternative Asset Fund
Compass Alternative Asset Fund
AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP
|Best 3 Year Sharpe Ratio
|Best 5 Year Sharpe Ratio
Capstone Non-Traditional Equity Pool Fund
AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP
2023 CHFAwards - Private Debt:
|Best 1 Year Return
|Best 3 Year Return
|Best 5 Year Return
Capstone Private High Income Pool
Capstone Private High Income Pool
Cortland Credit Strategies LP
2023 CHFAwards - Private Equity
|Best 1 Year Return
|Best 3 Year Return
|Best 5 Year Return
Bridgeport Private Equity Opportunities Fund
Caldwell Growth Opportunities Fund
Caldwell Growth Opportunities Fund
The 16th Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards Gala Dinner will be held on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 in the Grand Banking Hall at One King West Hotel, Toronto
The 2023 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards will be announced, and trophies presented to the Winners, at the Gala Awards Dinner. A networking Cocktail Reception begins at 5:00pm. The dinner will commence at 6:30pm with a Keynote Address by Thomas Kennedy, Chairman, Kensington Capital Partners, recipient of the 2022 Best Overall Canadian Hedge Fund Award. Interested fund managers, investors, and industry experts can find out more information and purchase tickets here: www.alternativeiq.com.
Fundata Canada is the Principal Sponsor of the 2023 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program. This year's CHFA Program and its Gala Awards Dinner would simply not be possible without their generous support and that of all the sponsors and event partners including GFI Investment Counsel, HGC Investment Management, Interactive Brokers Canada, MNP, National Bank, Newsfile, RBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank, SGGG Fund Services, Sigma Sandbox and TD Bank.
About Alternative IQ: Alternative IQ is dedicated to celebrating, supporting and expanding Canada's Hedge Fund Industry. AIQ produces the annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program and its presentation event (performance as at June 30th), along with THE Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Conference. Alternative IQ also produces the annual CHFA Winners Showcase Investor Conferences, at which the Managers of award-winning hedge funds present to investors, and produces various other programs and publications serving the hedge fund industry in Canada. Alternative IQ is a division of Alliance Sales and Marketing, Inc.
About the Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards: The Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards were first held in 2008 and have a two-fold objective: first, to recognize and celebrate the talent in Canada's hedge fund industry and, second, to raise awareness of that expertise throughout the wider investment community. The Canadian Hedge Fund Awards are based solely on quantitative performance data to June 30th, with Fundata Canada managing the collection and tabulation of the data to determine the winners.
