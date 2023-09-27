Anzeige
WKN: A2QMPP | ISIN: DK0061417730 | Ticker-Symbol: 9JX
27.09.2023 | 13:46
First North Denmark: Bactiquant A/S - increase

New shares in Bactiquant A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 29 September 2023. New shares are issued due to
completion of a rights issue. 



Name:              Bactiquant    
--------------------------------------------------
ISIN:              DK0061417730   
--------------------------------------------------
Short name:           BACTIQ      
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 19,581,238 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Change:             3,916,247 shares 
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  23,497,485 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       DKK 3.50     
--------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.05     
--------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          213689      
--------------------------------------------------





For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Norden CEF A/S
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
