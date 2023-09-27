First North Denmark: Bactiquant A/S - increase

New shares in Bactiquant A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 29 September 2023. New shares are issued due to completion of a rights issue. Name: Bactiquant -------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061417730 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: BACTIQ -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 19,581,238 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 3,916,247 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 23,497,485 shares -------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 3.50 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.05 -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 213689 -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Norden CEF A/S