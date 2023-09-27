Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2023) - European Energy Metals Inc. (TSXV: FIN) (OTCQB: EUEMF) (FSE: W28) ("European Energy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common stock has commenced trading in the United States on the OTCQB® Venture Market, under the trading symbol EUEMF. The Company is already DTC eligible.

"European Energy's addition to the OTC Markets is a milestone that brings our Company substantially added access to institutional and individual investors," said Company Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Poirier. "We are confident that our listing on this active marketplace can significantly enhance liquidity for our shareholders and extend investor awareness of our Company throughout the U.S. and beyond."

OTC Markets Group Inc. operates the OTCQB® Venture Market, the OTCQX® Best Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS, OTC Markets Group connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. OTC Markets Group enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

About European Energy Metals Corp.

European Energy Metals Corp. is a junior mining company currently focused on the Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum Finnish Pegmatite Project in central Finland. Governing bodies in Europe and Finland are legislating environmentally friendly and energy independent laws and policies. One of the key components is access to REE and, specifically, lithium. The company's concessions are located within 11 miles of the Keliber under construction which is expected to begin production in H2 2025.

