Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2023) - Independence Gold Corp. (TSXV: IGO) (OTCQB: IEGCF) (the "Company" or "Independence") is pleased to announce the discovery of a new gold and silver bearing quartz vein at its 100% owned 3Ts Project, located approximately 185 kilometres ("km") southwest of Prince George, British Columbia and situated 16 km southwest of Artemis Gold Inc.'s Blackwater Project.

The Tony Vein was discovered during a recent trenching program at Copper Knob (see Figure 1 below); a prominent, dome-shaped feature approximately 50 metres ("m") x 30m that sits atop of the Tommy Vein System. A trench was excavated at the base of the feature to better expose the Tommy Vein and a series of sheeted quartz veins. The trenching uncovered silicified rhyolite country rock hosting quartz stockwork, some of which exhibited malachite mineralization along fractures and returned assays up to 375 parts per million ("ppm") copper (see Figure 3).

The Tony Vein is located on the southern flank of Copper Knob and is juxtaposed against the Tommy Vein by a fault. Prior to trenching, a grab sample of vein quartz returned values of 11.61 g/t gold ("Au"), 116 g/t silver ("Ag") and 667 ppm copper. This forms a ledge exposed over a 7.75m section of the trench. Chip samples from the top surface of the quartz ledge returned assays ranging from trace to 26.75 g/t Au and trace to 295.0 g/t Ag. The thickness of the Tony Vein is unknown as it continued beyond the permitted depth of trenching (1.2m depth). The Tony Vein gently dips to the southeast and has not been specifically targeted during recent drill programs. Initial modelling of this vein projection could explain intercepts within historic drill holes which could not be assigned to the Tommy Vein System. It is postulated that historic drill hole 95-003 located 200m southeast intersected the Tony Vein at 38.2m depth over a 6.1m interval which graded 12.43 g/t Au and 95.49 g/t Ag. Further work and drill testing will be required to fully define the subsurface extent and grade potential of the Tony vein.

Trench Sample From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) Copper

Knob

Trench D00227168 27.25 28.25 1.00 0.31 6 D00227169 28.25 29.00 0.75 26.75 295 D00227170 29.00 30.00 1.00 - 23 D00227171 30.00 31.00 1.00 2.17 34 D00227172 31.00 32.00 1.00 0.50 8 D00227173 32.00 33.00 1.00 0.86 11 D00227174 33.00 34.00 1.00 0.55 9 D00227175 34.00 35.00 1.00 0.08 -

* a total of 28 samples were collected from the Copper Knob Trench which assayed from 0.02 g/t to 0.58 g/t gold and from trace to 3 g/t silver in rhyolitic country rock. Only samples collected from the Tony Vein are listed in the above table.

The trench at Copper Knob and the subsequent discovery of the Tony Vein is significant as it indicates the potential of the presence of additional gold-silver quartz veins within previously explored areas.





Figure 1: Location of Copper Knob and trench in relation to the Tommy Vein system.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8610/181976_b9f026b5247ceb19_002full.jpg







Figure 2: Southern flank of Copper Knob (looking north) with the Tony Vein outlined in magenta and select interval results.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8610/181976_b9f026b5247ceb19_003full.jpg





Figure 3: Example of copper mineralization (azurite) as fracture fill in quartz veins at Copper Knob.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8610/181976_b9f026b5247ceb19_004full.jpg

Update on the Current Field Program

The summer exploration program commenced in mid-July 2023 and to date has included regional prospecting and mapping, detailed soil grids, trenching and relogging of historical core. An archeological study was completed between 18th September and 22nd September 2023. Further upgrades have been made to site infrastructure ahead of a planned fall drill program.

Quality control samples ("QC samples") are included in the sample submittals and include blanks, standards and duplicates independent of internal laboratory QAQC testing. Insertion rates vary for the type of sample collected but are not less than 1 in every 40 samples. The results from the QC samples are further analyzed by the Qualified Person to ensure integrity of the assay data.

All rock samples to date have been sent to SGS lab in Vancouver for sample preparation and analysis. Robotic sample preparation is used to ensure reproducibility; samples are pulverized to greater than 85% passing 75 microns. All samples are submitted for four acid digest with an ICP finish. Gold grades are obtained by fire assay with AAS finish. Samples which return greater than 10 parts per million gold and 100 parts per million silver are resubmitted for fire assay with a gravimetric finish.

The 3Ts Project is comprised of fifteen mineral claims covering approximately 5,200 hectares in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia. The 3Ts Project covers a low-sulphidation epithermal quartz-carbonate vein district within which more than a dozen individual mineralized veins, ranging from 50 m to more than 1,100 m and true widths up to 25m, have been identified.

About Independence

Independence Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company with holdings ranging from early-stage grassroots exploration to advanced-stage resource expansion in British Columbia and Yukon. The Company is positioned to add shareholder value through systematic project advancement, while management continues to evaluate additional gold and silver projects for possible acquisition. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.ingold.ca.

Andy Randell, P.Geo., the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information in this news release.

