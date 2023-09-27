Carbon electrode back-contacts for perovskite solar cells promise simpler, less energy-intense manufacturing, but low power conversion efficiency has held back adoption. However, this may change now, as researchers are overcoming the barriers to commercialization.Thin-film perovskite solar cells made with carbon electrode back contacts, instead of metal ones, provide the opportunity to use low-temperature cell processes, with fewer steps, while ensuring stability. However, the advantages have always come at the cost of power conversion efficiency - until very recently. "This year carbon electrode-based ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...