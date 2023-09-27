Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited (NASDAQ: APWC) ("APWC" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of wire and cable products for the telecommunications and electric-power industries in the Asia-Pacific region, today announced the Company's financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Unless otherwise indicated, all data are reported in U.S. Dollars at the exchange rate prevailing on the date of the event or result reported.

First Six Months 2023 Financial Results (Ended June 30, 2023) and 2022 comparative results. First 6 Months 2023 First 6 Months 2022 CHANGE Revenues $ 193.5 million $ 207.4 million (6.7)% Operating (Loss)/Profit $ (2.8) million $ 1.8 million (255.6)% Net Income/(Loss) $ 0.02 million $ (0.3) million 106.7% EPS(1) $ 0.001 $ (0.02) 105.0% (1)The calculation of the earnings per share is based on 20,616,227 and 20,022,364 basic and diluted weighted average common shares issued and outstanding for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively

Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were $193.5 million, a decrease of 6.7% from $207.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to revenue decreases across the Company's Thailand and North Asia regions. Net revenue in the Company's Thailand region decreased 15.0%, attributable to the global economic slowdown, public sector budget decreases, the depreciation of the Thai Baht, which depreciated 1.44% compared to 2022 and the 10.8% drop in the average copper price. Revenues in the Company's North Asia region decreased 28.5%, due to decreased sales volume, resulting primarily from the ongoing Sino-American trade war, which has impacted the global economy. Revenues in the Company's Rest of World ("ROW") region increased 14.7% due to strong construction activity in Australia, and the completion of public sector projects in Singapore. The Company's North Asia region includes China, Hong Kong and Taiwan; the Thailand region consists of operations and sales within Thailand; the ROW region includes Singapore, Australia and the other markets where APWC has operations or sales outside of the Thailand region and North Asia region.

Operating loss for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $(2.8 million), a decrease of 255.6% from an operating profit of $1.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Operating profit margin decreased from a profit of 0.9% in 2022 to a loss of (1.4%) in 2023. In the Thailand region, the operating profit margin decreased from 1.19% in 2022 to (7.87%) in 2023. The operating profit fell following a decline in higher-margin Thai government projects and the fluctuation of copper prices. In the North Asia region, the operating profit margin increased from 2.31% in 2022 to 7.08% in 2023, resulting from the reversal of the provision for employee benefits and pension expenses. The ROW region's operating profit margin increased from 0.49% in 2022 to 2.11% in 2023 due to the increase in sales volumes.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were $11 million, compared to $12.6 million reported for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Net profit attributable to APWC shareholders was $0.02 million for the first half of 2023, compared to a net loss of $(0.3) million for the first half of 2022. The increase in net profit was primarily due to a decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses. The weighted average number of shares issued and outstanding was 20.62 million and 20.02 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Financial Condition

APWC reported $39.0 million in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2023, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $54.0 million as of December 31, 2022.

Current assets totaled $274.2 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $299.5 million as of December 31, 2022. Working capital was $148.8 million as of June 30, 2023. Short-term bank loans were $46.8 million at June 30, 2023, an increase of 2.7% from $45.6 million at December 31, 2022. The Company had $3.0 million in long-term debt outstanding at June 30, 2023, compared to $12.2 million in long-term debt as of December 31, 2022. Shareholder's equity attributable to APWC was $147.5 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $151.6 million as of December 31, 2022.

APWC reported $3.5 million in cash used in operating activities during the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to cash used in operating activities of $2.9 million in the corresponding period in 2022. The increase in cash used in operating activities in the first half of 2023 was primarily attributable to the decrease in sales and the repayment of trade payables. The Company reported $2.8 million in cash outflows from investing activities during the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $0.7 million in cash outflows in the same period of 2022. The increase in cash used in investing activities in the first half of 2023 was attributable primarily to the increase in purchases of property, plant and equipment and short-term bank deposit in 2023. APWC reported $7.4 million in cash outflows from financing activities during the first six months of 2023, compared to $8.7 million in cash inflows from financing activities in the same period of 2022. The decrease in cash inflows is due to a decrease in borrowings in 2023.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited is a holding company incorporated in Bermuda with principal executive offices in Taiwan that operates its business through operating subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong and certain other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The Company also engages in the distribution of certain wire and cable products manufactured by its controlling shareholder, Pacific Electric Wire & Cable Co., Ltd., and certain third parties. The Company also provides project engineering services in the supply, delivery and installation of power cable. The Company's major customers include appliance component manufacturers, electrical contracting firms, state owned entities, and wire and cable dealers and factories.

ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Non-Audited) (Amounts in thousands of US Dollars, except share data) For the six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 (Non-Audited) (Non-Audited) US$'000 US$'000 Revenue 193,478 207,358 Cost of sales (185,501 ) (193,865 ) Gross profit 7,977 13,493 Other operating income 243 880 Selling, general and administrative expenses (10,990 ) (12,550 ) Other operating expenses (9 ) (4 ) Operating (loss)/profit (2,779 ) 1,819 Finance costs (1,194 ) (662 ) Finance income 87 52 Share of loss of associates (1 ) (2 ) Exchange loss (66 ) (663 ) Other income 571 530 Other expense - - (Loss)/profit before tax (3,382 ) 1,074 Income tax expense 913 (1,213 ) Loss for the period (2,469 ) (139 ) Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 15 (336 ) Non-controlling interests (2,484 ) 197 Basic and diluted profit/(loss) per share $ 0.001 $ (0.02 ) Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 20,616,227 20,020,364

ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (Non-Audited) (Amounts in thousands of US Dollars, except share data) For the six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 (Non-Audited) (Non-Audited) US$'000 US$'000 Loss for the period (2,469 ) (139 ) Other comprehensive income Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations, net of tax of nil (5,827 ) (10,621 ) (5,827 ) (10,621 ) Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Changes in the fair value of equity instruments measured at FVOCI 667 (1,475 ) Income tax effect (133 ) 295 534 (1,180 ) Re-measuring losses on defined benefit plans 69 177 Income tax effect (14 ) (35 ) 55 142 Other comprehensive loss for the year, net of tax (5,238 ) (11,659 ) Total comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax (7,707 ) (11,798 ) Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent (4,063 ) (8,336 ) Non-controlling interests (3,644 ) (3,462 ) (7,707 ) (11,798 )

ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of US Dollars, except share data) As of

June 30, 2023

(Non-audited) As of

December 31, 2022

(Audited) US$'000 US$'000 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 38,988 54,017 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 516 39 Trade receivables 74,454 81,982 Other receivables 2,771 2,397 Contract assets 9,669 12,450 Due from related parties 11,613 11,018 Inventories 126,775 130,608 Prepayments 5,192 3,341 Other current assets 4,249 3,673 274,227 299,525 Non-current assets Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 2,437 1,553 Property, plant and equipment 48,305 50,713 Right of use assets 2,992 3,432 Investment properties 5,037 5,250 Intangible assets 149 139 Investments in associates accounted from using equity method 782 805 Deferred tax assets 7,860 7,143 Other non-current assets 3,026 2,459 70,588 71,494 Total assets 344,815 371,019

ASIA PACIFIC WIRE & CABLE CORPORATION LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of US Dollars, except share data) As of

June 30, 2023

(Non-audited) As of

December 31, 2022

(Audited) US$'000 US$'000 Liabilities Current liabilities Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 46,791 45,576 Trade and other payables 45,668 39,891 Due to related parties 10,355 16,613 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss - 6 Accruals 12,004 21,218 Current tax liabilities 1,524 2,432 Employee benefit liabilities 2,111 1,947 Financial lease liabilities 601 627 Other current liabilities 6,362 5,289 125,416 133,599 Non-current liabilities Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 2,965 12,155 Employee benefit liabilities 7,555 7,693 Lease liabilities 1,608 1,947 Deferred tax liabilities 3,835 4,197 15,963 25,992 Total liabilities 141,379 159,591 Equity Issued capital 206 206 Additional paid-in capital 118,103 118,103 Treasury shares (38 ) (38 ) Retained earnings 54,079 54,064 Other components of equity (24,818 ) (20,740 ) Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 147,532 151,595 Non-controlling interests 55,904 59,833 Total equity 203,436 211,428 Total liabilities and equity 344,815 371,019