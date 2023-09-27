impak Analytics: Artificial Intelligence for European Taxonomy

Thanks to artificial intelligence, impak Analytics launches its European Taxonomy solution offering the most reliable data on the market

Covering the entire portfolios of companies subject to reporting obligations, the solution makes it easier for investors to comply with regulations

Thanks to data collection in less than 24 hours, the solution provides consistently up-to-date, high-quality data

impak Analytics offers auditable data, with a traceability functionality that allows access to the source with a single click

MONTREAL, PARIS and LONDON, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, impak Analytics, a fintech combining artificial intelligence and human expertise, launches an innovative solution dedicated to investors needing to comply with European taxonomy reporting requirements.

Designed for efficiency

impak, recognized as a provider of rigorous impact data, offers a high-performance solution that is more affordable than the alternatives on today's market. Another differentiator is the speed of data collection and instant updating regarding EU taxonomy data reported by any company, an important competitive advantage for investors. This means that the data will also be updated when the reporting linked to the 4 new taxonomy objectives (Taxo4) is released.

"We're proud to be able to offer investors the best possible data to meet their European taxonomy regulatory compliance needs. The quality of our complementary impact data also gives them a head start, as it anticipates the growing demands of the market," explains Paul Allard, President and Co-Founder of impak Analytics.

impak, a key player in European corporate taxonomy

Thanks to artificial intelligence, impak Analytics is positioned as a leader in European taxonomy data, covering the entire portfolios of companies subject to reporting obligations.

This combination of artificial and human intelligence has also enabled the construction of BIEEUTI on Bloomberg, a pioneering index built in partnership with Bita, which tracks the stock market performance of companies aligned to the European taxonomy from June 2023.

About impak Analytics

impak is a fintech that develops impact rating and ranking evaluation solutions with the help of AI, which it also uses to perfect its data and impact intelligence platform.

It has also created a family of impact indices, based on the impak Score and the impak database, both of which are used notably in the development of index funds and ETFs.

Press material

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2218461/impak_Analytics.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2014430/impak_analytics_Logo.jpg

Media contact:

Robin Placet

robin.placet@impakanalytics.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/artificial-intelligence-for-european-taxonomy-301940258.html